Watch: 50 Lakh Audi SUV Set On Fire At Parking Lot In Pune

50 lakh rupees, gone up in flames, in seconds.For the owner of this Audi SUV, this video will perhaps be the most painful to watch, ever.At a basement parking in Pune's Dhayari, two men on a scooter cautiously approach the rear end of an Audi Q5 SUV; one of them picks up something from the ground, and tosses it at the car. A loud flash later, the entire car is engulfed in flames, and the two men make their exit on their scooter.The two cars parked next to the Audi - a Maruti Suzuki SX4 and a Honda City - also went up in flames.The entire incident was caught on a CCTV installed in the basement parking of the society, and released by news agency ANI. (Scroll down to watch the video) It is not yet clear who the two men are or why did they set the car on fire, but a police case has been registered and an investigation is underway.Watch the video: