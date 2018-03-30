Watch: 50 Lakh Audi SUV Set On Fire At Parking Lot In Pune

For the owner of this Audi SUV, this video will perhaps be the most painful to watch, ever.
At a basement parking in Pune's Dhayari, two men on a scooter cautiously approach the rear end of an Audi Q5 SUV; one of them picks up something from the ground, and tosses it at the car. A loud flash later, the entire car is engulfed in flames, and the two men make their exit on their scooter.
The two cars parked next to the Audi - a Maruti Suzuki SX4 and a Honda City - also went up in flames.
The entire incident was caught on a CCTV installed in the basement parking of the society, and released by news agency ANI. (Scroll down to watch the video)
Watch the video:
#WATCH Unidentified miscreants set ablaze an Audi car parked inside a society's garage in Pune's Dhayari, the two vehicles parked beside the Audi car also caught fire. FIR registered, police investigation underway (29.03.18) pic.twitter.com/4eVvClxYcO— ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2018
With inputs from ANI