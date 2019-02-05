Pilot Injured After Civil Aviation Training Aircraft Crashes In Pune

The police said a technical snag might have caused the crash.

Pune | | Updated: February 05, 2019
The aircraft belonged to the Carver Aviation Private Limited based in Baramati.


Pune: 

A pilot was injured after an aircraft being used for civil aviation training crashed in Pune today, the police said. The pilot, Sidharth Titus, fractured his right hand in the accident, they said.

The crash happened near Rui village in Indapur taluka.

The aircraft belonged to the Carver Aviation Private Limited based in Baramati in the district, a police official said.

The pilot has been rushed to a hospital, he said.

The pilot has been with the institute since three years and has around 130 hours of flying experience, the police said.

