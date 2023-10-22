Aircraft Crashes During Training Session Near Pune

"A training aircraft crashed during a training session near Gojubavi village."

A training aircraft crashed on Sunday morning in Maharashtra's Pune district said Directorate General of Civil Aviation adding that both instructor and trainee safe.

"The site is 2 miles north of Baramati Airfield. Both the instructor and trainee are safe. DAS (Mumbai) is carrying out further investigation," DGCA said in a brief statement.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Red Bird Academy Tecnam aircraft VT-RBT made an emergency landing near Baramati airfield. The instructor and trainee both are safe. Further investigation underway: DGCA ( Directorate General of Civil Aviation) https://t.co/yJ8AWToTUwpic.twitter.com/7Ajapflbra — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2023

According to officials, the training aircraft crashed during a training session near Gojubavi village in Maharashtra's Pune district.

"A training aircraft crashed during a training session near Gojubavi village in the Pune district. More details are awaited," an official of the Pune Rural Police said.

More details are awaited

