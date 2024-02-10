Journalist Nikhil Wagle's Car Attacked In Pune, Opposition Slams BJP

Journalist Nikhil Wagle's car's windscreen and side panes were damaged in the attack

Journalist Nikhil Wagle's car was attacked in Pune on Friday allegedly by BJP workers for making defamatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and veteran leader LK Advani.

Unknown rioters threw ink at his car in Pune's Deccan area while he was going to address the "Nirbhay Bano" rally organised by Rashtra Seva Dal. His car's windscreen and side panes were damaged in the attack.

Later at the venue, Mr Wagle in his speech said, "I forgive all those who attacked me. I have been attacked six times earlier and this was the seventh."

Mr Wagle had allegedly made the defamatory remarks on X against PM Modi and Mr Advani after the Centre announced that the latter would be honoured with the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.

A case was registered in Pune against the 64-year-old journalist on the basis of a complaint against him by BJP leader Sunil Deodhar. He has been accused of defamation, and promoting enmity between groups.

Opposition's Strong Response

The opposition launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP in Maharashtra after Nikhil Wagle's car was vandalised.

Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar MP Supriya Sule condemned the incident and asked BJP who gave them the "license to riot".

"Senior journalist Nikhil Wagle was attacked by BJP workers and pelted with stones. Some girls passing by on the road were injured in this outrageous incident. While this was happening, the police were just watching," Ms Sule posted on X.

"Did anyone order the police not to take action on this occasion? Who gave license to the BJP to openly riot in such a manner? In this country, there is a long tradition of countering ideas with ideas. Does BJP want to break this tradition and create an identity as a nation of hooligans? Strongly condemn this incident," she wrote further.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also alleged that several women workers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) were "beaten up by BJP goons". The MVA is a coalition of Mr Raut's party with Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar.

"Several MVA women karyakartas beaten up by BJP goons, eggs, stones, bricks hurled at them, Pune police remain spectators. Senior journalist Nikhil Wagle's car smashed, ink, and eggs thrown at his car... Brazen bid to murder democracy by BJP in Pune... MVA will not be deterred," he said on X.

Several MVA women karyakartas beaten up by BJP goons, eggs, stones, bricks hurled at them, Pune police remain spectators,

senior journalist Nikhil Wagle's car smashed, ink, eggs thrown at his car..Brazen Bid to murder democracy by BJP in Pune...MVA will not be deterred, Shame on… https://t.co/7HlLGL7IPJ — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) February 9, 2024

Devendra Fadnavis Says Police Will Take Action

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the police will take action against anyone -- even if it's a BJP worker -- who takes the law into their own hands.

He, however, also said that it was wrong to make derogatory remarks against the senior leader.