Murder Convict Serving Life Sentence Escapes From Pune Jail

A prisoner serving life imprisonment has escaped from the open jail of Yerawada Central Prison in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Tuesday.

The convict, Ashish Jadhav, who was serving the punishment in a case of murder and Arms Act, was given duty in the ration department of the open jail.

He escaped from the jail on Monday afternoon, an official from Yerawada police station said.

"The incident came to light during the roll call when he was not found in his barrack. A case has been registered in this connection under Indian Penal Code section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful appre­hension)," he said.

Efforts were on to trace the prisoner, the police said.

