Man Arrested For Posing As Armed Forces Medical College Cadet

According to the police, when caught, the accused was wearing AFMC uniform. (Representational Image)

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating as a cadet of the city- based Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), police said on Tuesday.

A fake identity card, forged rubber stamps bearing AFMC name and uniform worn by the college's cadets were recovered from the man, Sayyad Junaid Sayyad Akhtar, they said.

Photos of some areas around the AFMC, located in Wanwadi, which also houses the Army's Southern Command headquarters, were found on his mobile phone, the police said.

According to the Wanwadi police, Akhtar, a resident of Bhusawal in North Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, was caught Monday on the premises of Command Hospital by security staff who found his appearance and movement suspicious.

According to the police, when caught, the accused was wearing AFMC uniform.

"We have registered a case under IPC sections 170 ( impersonating a public servant), 465 (punishment for forgery) and other relevant sections," said an officer attached to the Wanwadi police station.

"Akhtar, wearing AFMC uniform, was spotted by the security staff and Army officers when he was loitering in the Command Hospital premises," he said.

Akhtar's uniform had some mismatch and discrepancies and this raised the suspicion of security guards, who started questioning him, the official said.

During questioning, the accused showed his identity card and claimed he is pursuing MBBS at the AFMC, he said.

"His answers were not reasonable and it was ultimately revealed that he was impersonating as a medical cadet of the AFMC," he said.

"During a detailed search, the accused was found in possession of fake rubber stamp bearing AMFC's name and also some stamps bearing the name of the AFMC Dean.

"When his phone was checked, some photos of areas around the AFMC were also found," said the officer.

Akhtar was Tuesday produced before a local court which remanded him in police custody till December 29, he said.

Akhtar was being interrogated to find out why he was posing as an AFMC cadet, the officer added.

The premier college provides training to under- graduate and post-graduate medical and nursing students with assured career prospects in the defence services.