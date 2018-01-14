Builder, 56, Shot Dead In Front Of Son In Pune's Upscale Area The assailants fired five rounds at Devendra Shah and two of them allegedly hit him. He died at the hospital later

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT The builder was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he died during treatment. Pune: A 56-year-old builder was shot dead by two unidentified men outside his residence in Deccan Gymkhana area in Pune, police said today. The assailants fired five rounds at Devendra Shah in front of his son on the plush Prabhat Road last night. Two of the bullets allegedly hit Shah, an officer said.



Police have recovered the CCTV camera footage of the area in which the two assailants are visible. They came near the building in which Shah stayed in Lane No. 7 on Prabhat Road and started arguing with a man who runs a laundry business there.



"One of the assailants asked the laundry man to summon Shah. The shop owner then called the builder down," Additional Commissioner of Police (South/North region) Ravindra Sengaonkar said. As soon as Mr Shah came down with his son, the assailants fired at the builder, he said.



"Two bullets hit Shah. The assailants then fled the spot," said Mr Sengaonkar. The builder was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he died during treatment.



The officer added that the assailants had not covered their faces. Mr Shah's son told the police his father did not have enmity with anyone, Mr Sengaonkar said. The motive behind the killing was yet to be ascertained, he said. The Deccan Gymkhana police registered a case of murder and investigations are on.



