15-Year-Old Girl Raped In Pune, Two Of Four Accused Arrested: Police

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four people, two of whom have been arrested, in Maharashtra's Pune district, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, the girl had left her home following a tiff with her parents on October 26, and when she did not return the next day, the police were alerted and a case of kidnapping was registered.

The girl was handed over to the police on Thursday and during inquiry, she revealed that she had been raped by four persons, an official said.

While two of the accused have been arrested, a hunt is on for the other two involved in the crime, he said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added.

