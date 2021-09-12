Who Is Bhupendra Patel? 5 Points On New Gujarat Chief Minister

Said to be a confidante of UP Governor and former Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel, Bhupendra Patel is a first-time MLA from Gujarat's Ghatlodiya who won the 2017 assembly election against the Congress's Shashikant Patel by more than 1 lakh votes.

Mr Patel has been chairman of the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) in the past and has also been led the Standing Committee of Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

He holds a diploma in civil engineering from the Government Polytechnic Ahmedabad and had declared more than Rs 5 crore in assets in his 2017 election papers.

He belongs to the Patel or Patidar community, which the BJP was reportedly keen to appease ahead of next year's assembly elections.