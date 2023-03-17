5 Facts About K Krithivasan, TCS's New CEO

K Krithivasan joined TCS in 1989 and has 34 years of experience working in the global technology sector. His responsibilities include improving financial performance, enhancing customer mindshare, and market positioning at the software services firm. He is also tasked with planning and executing growth strategies.

He is serving as the President and Global Head of the BFSI Unit at TCS. Mr Krithivasan has served leadership roles in customer relationship management, delivery, sales, and large program management.

K Krithivasan is a member of the Board of Directors of TCS Iberoamerica, TCS Ireland, and the supervisory board of TCS Technology Solutions AG.

Mr Krithivasan helped TCS' clients with digital transformation and in achieving value beyond cost optimisation and establishing IT program governance.

He obtained a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Madras and completed his master's in Industrial and Management Engineering from IIT Kanpur.