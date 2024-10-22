Programming Prodigy To Meta CEO: Inside The Life Of Mark Zuckerberg

When Mark Zuckerberg came to Harvard in 2002, he had a reputation as a programming prodigy

Think of social media, and the first name that almost immediately comes to mind is Mark Zuckerberg. The man at the forefront of the global social networking revolution transformed the way we connect, communicate and share information in the 21st century. From the early days of Facemash to Meta, the tech billionaire's entrepreneurial journey has been one of inspiration.

His journey from a college dormitory to running one of the world's most influential tech companies shows his vision, creativity and determination.

Early Life And Education

Mark Elliot Zuckerberg was born on May 14, 1984, in White Plains, New York, to Karen Kempner, a psychiatrist, and Edward Zuckerberg, a dentist. He started his education at Ardsley High School but transferred to the Phillips Exeter Academy, where he became the captain of the fencing team.

Interest In Computers

Mark Zuckerberg's love for programming began at a young age. At 11, he developed "ZuckNet", a program that allowed communication between computers at his home and his father's dental office. In high school, he developed the Synapse Media Player, which used machine learning to adapt to the listening habits of users.

When Mark Zuckerberg arrived at Harvard in 2002, he already had a reputation as a programming prodigy. He chose to study psychology and computer science. In his second year, he developed CourseMatch, a program that allowed students to select courses based on their classmates' choices and form study groups. However, it was his next project, Facemash, that truly put him on the map.

Facemash

On the Facemash website, Harvard students could compare two photos of their peers and vote for the attractive one. Inspired by the university's "Face Books" - directories that included the names and pictures of students in dorms - Mr Zuckerberg designed the site over a weekend, and its popularity exploded. It attracted so much attention that it overwhelmed Harvard's network, forcing the university to shut it down.

Many students complained their photos were used without consent, leading to widespread criticism. Harvard's student newspaper described the site as "completely improper," compelling Mr Zuckerberg to apologise. Despite the controversy, the incident set the foundation for what would soon become Facebook.

Birth Of Facebook

In 2004, Mark Zuckerberg began coding Facebook and launched "Thefacebook" on February 4 with his roommates Eduardo Saverin, Andrew McCollum, Dustin Moskovitz and Chris Hughes. Initially exclusive to Harvard, Facebook expanded to Ivy League schools.

Mark Zuckerberg dropped out of Harvard to expand Facebook and moved to Palo Alto with his co-founders. By 2010, Facebook had 500 million users, and Mr Zuckerberg gained recognition as one of the most influential figures in the world of technology. He continued growing the platform, integrating Facebook with Instagram, a photo and video-sharing app, and WhatsApp by 2019.

Other Projects

In 2013, Mark Zuckerberg launched Internet.org, aiming to provide internet access to the 5 billion people without it. The project faced opposition in India. Critics argued that offering limited internet access violated the principle of equal internet for all. Despite Mr Zuckerberg defending the initiative as better than no access, it was shut down in India in 2016. The same year, he co-founded Breakthrough Starshot, a solar sail spacecraft project, with Yuri Milner and Stephen Hawking and served as a board member.

Mark Zuckerberg is also involved in politics. In 2013, he co-founded FWD.us, a group advocating immigration reform and education.

Legal Troubles And Controversies

ConnectU Lawsuit: After launching Facebook, Harvard seniors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, along with Divya Narendra, claimed Mr Zuckerberg stole their idea for a social network, HarvardConnection (later ConnectU). This lawsuit resulted in a settlement of 1.2 million Facebook shares and $20 million in cash.

Eduardo Saverin: Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin sued Mark Zuckerberg in 2005, alleging illegal use of Saverin's funds. The case was settled out of court, with Saverin recognised as a co-founder.

Pakistan Investigation: In 2010, Pakistan launched a criminal investigation after Facebook hosted a "Draw Muhammad" contest. A Pakistani attorney demanded Mr Zuckerberg be given the death penalty. Facebook was also temporarily blocked in the country at the time.

Paul Ceglia Case: Paul Ceglia claimed 84 per cent ownership of Facebook, citing a 2003 contract with Mark Zuckerberg. Facebook dismissed the lawsuit, and in 2012, Ceglia was arrested for fraud and fabricating evidence.

Hawaiian Land Dispute: In 2017, Mr Zuckerberg faced backlash for filing lawsuits against native Hawaiians to claim small tracts of land on his 700-acre estate in Kauaʻi. He later dropped the lawsuits, admitting regret for not understanding Hawaiian land laws.

Cambridge Analytica: In 2018, Mark Zuckerberg testified before the US Senate over Facebook's role in the Cambridge Analytica data breach. He acknowledged that the platform policies allowed the misuse of data, calling it "a breach of trust between Facebook and the people who share their data with us and expect us to protect it".

Section 230 Subpoenas: In 2020, Mr Zuckerberg and other tech CEOs were subpoenaed by the Senate over the immunity granted to tech platforms under Section 230, amid accusations of censorship.

Child Safety & Social Media: During a 2024 Senate hearing, Mark Zuckerberg apologised to families impacted by online abuse, amid increasing scrutiny of Facebook's impact on child safety.

Recognitions

Mark Zuckerberg was named one of the most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2008, 2011, 2016 and 2019. He was also a finalist in several other years. In 2010, he was the Time Person of the Year.

He was included in Time's 100 AI list in 2024. In December 2016, he ranked 10th on Forbes' list of the World's Most Powerful People.

By 2023, he was eighth on the Forbes 400 list of wealthiest Americans, with a personal fortune of $106 billion. As of October 2024, his net worth is estimated at $198 billion, positioning him as the fourth richest person in the world according to Forbes.

In Popular Culture

The 2010 film The Social Network, starring Jesse Eisenberg as Mark Zuckerberg, focused on the early days of Facebook's creation. Though the movie was praised, Mark Zuckerberg wasn't thrilled about being portrayed while alive and later called it "interesting" after meeting Eisenberg on Saturday Night Live (SNL).

Mr Zuckerberg also voiced himself on The Simpsons and was spoofed on South Park and Saturday Night Live.

Personal Life

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan first met during his sophomore year at Harvard University. They began dating in 2003 and got married in 2012 in a small private ceremony at their home. They have three daughters - Maxima (2015), August (2017) and Aurelia (2023).

In August 2024, Mr Zuckerberg unveiled a 7ft silver and blue statue of his wife, positioned under a tree in the couple's backyard. The sculpture, crafted by renowned New York-based artist Daniel Arsham, is a modern take on the ancient Roman tradition of creating statues to honour loved ones, the Meta CEO revealed.

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are actively involved in philanthropy. In 2010, Mr Zuckerberg donated $100 million to Newark Public Schools. In 2015, they pledged to give away 99 per cent of their Facebook shares to the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), focusing on education and equality. They founded the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub in 2016, investing $600 million to support scientific research.