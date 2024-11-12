Mike Waltz: The Combat Veteran Turned National Security Adviser

Mike Waltz has consistently called for a stronger US foreign policy.

US President-elect Donald Trump has named Mike Waltz, a Congressman from Florida and co-chair of the India Caucus, as the new National Security Adviser. Mr Waltz's appointment to such an important post hints at a positive future for US-India relations under Mr Trump's second presidency.



Five key points in Mr Waltz's journey from military service to politics:



1) Early life and family background: Born in Boynton Beach, Florida, and raised by a single mother in Jacksonville, Mr Waltz grew up in a family with a strong military tradition. His grandfather served as Navy Chief.



2) Military service: Mr Waltz's military journey began at the Virginia Military Institute from where he graduated before going on to serve as a Green Beret. He served 27 years in the US Army and National Guard, retiring during his second term in Congress. Mr Waltz completed multiple combat tours in Afghanistan, the Middle East and Africa.



3) Political career: Serving in the US House of Representatives since 2019, Mr Waltz has been a vocal critic of President Joe Biden's foreign policy vis-a-vis China, Afghanistan and Ukraine. He criticised the 2021 US withdrawal from Afghanistan.



4) Advocacy for strong foreign policy: Mr Waltz has consistently called for a stronger US foreign policy, especially in relation to China and Ukraine. He has urged Europe to increase its support for Ukraine amid the war with Russia, and, in the past, advocated for a US boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing due to China's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.



5) Personal life: Mike Waltz is also a proud family man. He is married to Dr. Julia Nesheiwat, a combat veteran who has served in multiple presidential administrations and was also the Homeland Security Advisor to President Trump. They have a daughter in college and a baby son.