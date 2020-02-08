Know Your Delhi Leader: Alka Lamba 

Delhi election 2020: Alka Lamba is contesting from Chandni Chowk constituency

Name: Alka Lamba

Age: 44

Profession: Career politician

Total assets: Rs 5,92,970

Education: BEd, MEd, MSc

Constituency: Chandni Chowk

Says: "I am very happy that the Congress party has again accepted me as its member. Though I was away from the party, I could not get separated from its ideology."

Profile: She joined the Congress's students' wing, National Students' Union of India (NSUI), in 1994 when she was 19. A year later, she won the election to the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU). In 2002, she was made the general secretary of All India Mahila Congress. Between 2007 and 2011, she served as secretary of the All India Congress Committee. She left the Congress in 2013 and joined the new party formed by Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party. Two years later, she went on to win the election to the Delhi assembly from Chandni Chowk constituency. In 2019, she left the AAP and returned to the Congress.