BJP's Suresh Bhardwaj Won From Shimla 4 Times, To Contest From Kasumpti Now: 5 Points

New Delhi: BJP leader Suresh Bhardwaj is expected to play a key role for his party in the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. A prominent figure in Himachal, Mr Bhardwaj is the Minister for Urban Development in the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government.

Here are five facts on BJP's Suresh Bhardwaj

  1. He will be contesting from Kasumpti constituency in Shimla. Mr Bhardwaj was born on March 15, 1952, in Shimla. An alumnus of Himachal Pradesh University, he holds Bachelor's degrees in Science and Law. As a lawyer, he was president of the Shimla Bar Association and the Himachal Pradesh State Bar Association.

  2. Cutting his teeth in student politics, Mr Bhardwaj was the National Secretary of the ABVP and was jailed during the Emergency. He led the state unit of the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

  3. He was elected to the assembly for the first time in 1990 from Shimla constituency. In April 2002, Mr Bhardwaj was elected to the Rajya Sabha.

  4. Mr Bhardwaj was re-elected to the Himachal Pradesh assembly in 2007 from Shimla, a seat he has retained since then. He was appointed minister in 2017.

  5. Mr Bhardwaj has won the Shimla seat four times. In the 2022 Himachal elections, he will contest from Kasumpti constituency, which the Congress has won since 2007. For the Shimla seat, the BJP has fielded Sanjay Sood, a tea seller.



