Rakesh Pathania, BJP's Candidate From Himachal's Fatehpur Constituency

New Delhi:
The BJP has announced the names of its candidates for all 68 seats in the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. The elections in the state will take place in a single phase on November 12 and the results will be announced on December 8.
Rakesh Pathania, a three-time BJP MLA from the Nurpur constituency, has been given a ticket from the Fatehpur constituency this time. He will face Congress's Bhawani Singh Pathania.
- Rakesh Pathania has won the Nurpur seat three times. He is the Minister of Forest, Youth Services and Sports in the Jai Ram Thakur government in Himachal Pradesh.
- He is also an executive member of the Himachal Pradesh BJP.
- In the 2017 state assembly elections, Rakesh Pathania defeated Congress' Ajay Mahajan to claim the Nurpur seat. Rakesh Pathania got a total of 34,871 votes. Whereas, Mr Mahajan's vote count stood at 28,229.
- Rakesh Pathania was born in 1964. The BJP veteran also owns a dairy business.
- Rakesh Pathania contested the 2007 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections as an Independent candidate from the Nurpur constituency and won with a margin of 4165 votes.