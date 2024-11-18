Who Is New Zealand's Youngest MP Whose Traditional Maori Dance Video Went Viral

A young New Zealand parliamentarian tore a copy of the controversial Indigenous Treaty Principles Bill on the floor of the house and then performed the traditional Maori war dance, the haka. A video of Hana-Rawhiti Kareariki Maipi-Clarke soon took social media by storm on Thursday, with many appreciating the 22-year-old Te Pati Maori MP's bold statement.



Ms Maipi-Clarke was joined by other MPs and spectators in the gallery. Moments later, speaker Gerry Brownlee briefly suspended the session.



Who is Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke?

At 22, Hana-Rawhiti Kareariki Maipi-Clarke is the youngest sitting Member of Parliament in New Zealand in nearly two centuries. She represents Te Pati Maori in New Zealand's Parliament.

Ms Maipi-Clarke studied at Te Wharekura o Rākaumangamanga in Huntly, New Zealand.

She made headlines after being elected in the 2023 New Zealand elections. She performed the traditional haka during her maiden speech as well.

Ms Maipi-Clarke gained attention in a local poll, where she was listed among the top five “preferred Prime Minister” candidates after Luxon's popularity dropped due to controversial policies. Both she and her father were considered candidates to represent Te Pati Maori in the 2023 elections. Ms Maipi-Clarke was ultimately chosen for her “youthful perspective.”

She has been a vocal critic of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and his conservative government, accusing them of undermining Maori rights.

At 17, she published a book called Maahina, focusing on maramataka, the Maori lunar calendar. She was inspired to explore this topic after attending a lecture by Rangi Matamua on Matariki.

Last year, she led a training course for the New Zealand Warriors about maramataka and Matariki.