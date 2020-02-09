Know Your Delhi Candidate: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Elections 2020: He is seeking a second term from Delhi's Shakur Basti.

Name: Satyendar Jain

Age: 55

Profession: Architecture Consultant

Total assets: Rs 8.08 Crore

Education: Bachelor of Architecture

Constituency: Shakur Basti

Cases: Two

Says: "People have made up their mind to not change gears when good governance is moving and delivering at top speed under Arvind-ji's leadership."

Profile: Satyendar Jain is an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and a minister in Arvind Kejriwal's cabinet. He holds multiple portfolios including the Health Ministry. In July 2018, he had gone on a days-long hunger strike over the AAP government's stand-off with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. He eventually had to be hospitalised. He is seeking a second term from Delhi's Shakur Basti in the 2020 Delhi assembly election. Satyendar Jain, who is accused of corruption by the BJP, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case in April 2018. He was raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in May 2018 over alleged violation in the hiring of consultants for a government body. Mr Jain is an architect by profession. He was working with the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) but quit due to prevailing corruption in the department. He actively participated in the Jan Lokpal Satyagrah. He is a well-known social worker. He helped Chitrakoot-based social organisation Drishti, working for visually impaired girls, with construction of the organization's building.