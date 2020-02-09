Know Your Delhi Candidate: Arvinder Singh Lovely

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Arvinder Singh contested from the Gandhi Nagar seat

Name: Arvinder Singh Lovely

Age: 51

Profession: Politician

Total Assets: Rs 5.4 Crore

Education: Graduate

Constituency: Gandhi Nagar

Cases: None

Says: "We have received tremendous support from the crowd in my constituency, which means the people have voted for the Congress."

Profile: Arvinder Singh Lovely is a Congress leader who had walked out of his party in 2017 to join the BJP. He returned to the Congress in February 2018. Mr Lovely has been associated with the Congress for over three decades. He contested in four elections to the Delhi assembly and won each one of them, and was a minister in Sheila Dikshit's government. Mr Lovely, who has been the Delhi Education Minister in the past, lost the fight for the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat in 2019 to the BJP's Gautam Gambhir. He served as the Delhi Congress chief until he was replaced by Ajay Maken when the party was decimated in the 2015 state polls after three terms in power. In the Delhi assembly polls, he fought from the Gandhi Nagar seat against the AAP's Naveen Choudhary.