All About Benazir Bhutto's Daughter Who Is Now A Member Of Pak Assembly

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari made her political debut at a PPP rally in 2020.

Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari has made her political debut in Pakistan by taking her oath as a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) on Monday amidst chaos from opposition benches. She was elected unopposed from NA-207 Shaheed Benazirabad on March 29 and filled the seat vacated by her father, Asif Ali Zardari, after his presidency.

"President Asif Ali Zardari congratulating Aseefa Bhutto Zardari on taking the oath as Member of the National Assembly, in Islamabad," Asif Ali Zardari posted on X. Her oath was administered amid opposition from PTI-associated MNAs, who protested due to the arrest of their NA-207 candidate, Ghulam Mustafa Rind, claiming unfair treatment.

Some facts about Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari: