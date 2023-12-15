Murder Accused Shot Dead In Patna Court Complex In Front Of Cops

Four bullet shells have been recovered from the area.

An undertrial prisoner was shot dead by two men in a court complex in Patna on Friday. Both accused have been arrested, police said.

Abhishek Kumar alias Chhote Sarkar, a resident of Sikanderpur, faced murder charges among several other cases. He was lodged in the city's Beur jail and was to be presented before the court today, said police.

"He was being taken to the Danapur court when two men attacked him and he was shot dead. The attackers have been arrested and taken to the police station. They will be interrogated to ascertain who sent them and the reason behind this murder," said Patna West Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kumar.

The police caught hold of the two accused and tackled them down right after the incident, showed visuals. Later, they were seen being dragged away by the cops.

Four bullet shells have been recovered from the area and the situation remains tense in the court complex.

"The attackers are from Muzaffarpur. The police have found four shells, but it is unclear how many bullets hit the undertrial," said Mr Kumar.

In 2019, a police officer was shot dead and another was seriously injured outside the Danapur court when a group of men attacked a police team escorting undertrial prisoners.