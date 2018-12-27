Tej Pratap Yadav Stages Dharna Outside Police Station

Mr Yadav is back in action after a month-long hiatus that he took after announcing his divorce (File)

RJD legislator Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday staged a demonstration in front of a police station, accusing the inspector in-charge of misbehaving with him over telephone over his demand of filing an FIR based on the complaint of a woman living in the area.

High drama was witnessed at Phulwari Sharif police station on the outskirts of the city, where the mercurial elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad sat on a dharna, flanked by scores of supporters.

"I will write a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar seeking the dismissal of the police official," he said.

The leader told media that he had dialed the number of Mohammed Qaiser Alam from the RJD headquarters when he was approached by a woman, who alleged that her sister was facing dowry harassment by her husband's family.

Mr Yadav is back in action after a month-long hiatus that he took after announcing his divorce. He is holding a Janata Durbar at the party office in Birchand Patel Marg of the state capital, listening to complaints of the public and attempting on the spot resolutions, in a style reminiscent of his father, Lalu Yadav.

"When I dialed the inspectors number, he misbehaved. He said he did not know who Tej Pratap Yadav was. A liquor bottle has also been spotted inside the police station despite Nitish Kumar government's ban on liquor. Such police officials must be dismissed," he said.

The inspector, who was approached by the media for comments, said he never received any call from the MLA, and he was ready to lodge an FIR but could not do so until somebody came forward with a written complaint.

The woman, who said her name was Manju Lata, told reporters that she was drafting a complaint to be submitted to the police station but declined to answer queries about whether she had sought the RJD leaders intervention.