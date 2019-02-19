Patna High Court Tells Former Chief Ministers To Vacate Official Bungalows

The Patna High Court's order came on a public interest litigation filed by an activist.

The Patna High Court today said former chief ministers of Bihar cannot hold their official bungalows for life time.

A division bench of Chief Justice AP Shahi in its order also asked all former chief ministers, as well as incumbent Nitish Kumar, to vacate the bungalows allotted to them.

Last month, the court had issued notices to the Bihar government and all former chief ministers, as well as incumbent Nitish Kumar, in this regard.

The court had also asked them to file a response in four weeks as to why former chief ministers cannot shift into a private accommodation when they are provided with high security there as well.

The court order came on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by activist Nitish Kumar asking why former chief ministers must continue to occupy bungalows allotted to them after they have left office.

Nitish Kumar continues to retain the bungalow he was allotted in his last term as Chief Minister, while living in another government bungalow.

Former Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi as well as Jitan Ram Manjhi and Jagannath Mishra also continue to occupy the bungalows allotted to them.

Satish Kumar Singh, who was chief minister for a week, also stays in his official bungalow.