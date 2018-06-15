Deteriorating Law And Order Situation In Bihar "A Shame": Tejashwi Yadav Tejashwi Yadav spoke about the "jungle raj" in Bihar and urged the chief minister to not remain silent over the situation in the state.

Tejashwi Yadav, former deputy chief minister of the state, is currently the leader of opposition



A day after a 45-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter were allegedly gang-raped by nearly a dozen youths in Gaya district, Tejashwi Yadav said the law and order situation had deteriorated so much that the Governor had to take note of it and intervene.



"The Governor was forced to appeal that women and



Tejashwi Yadav, a former Deputy Chief Minister and son of RJD leader Lalu Prasad, said there was "jungle raj" in Bihar.



"Why are Nitish Kumar and (Deputy Chief Minister) Sushil Modi silent over it?"



Meanwhile, police have detained 20 youths in connection with the gangrape of a woman and her daughter in Gaya. Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra has suspended a police officer, Rajeev Ranjan, for dereliction of duty.



