Cop Shot Dead By Men On Bike Outside Court In Patna

A police officer was killed and another seriously injured after a group of men on a bike shot at them outside a court in Patna today, the police said.

The incident took place outside the Danapur court in Patna. Senior Superintendent of Police Garima Malik said that the group of men attacked a police team escorting undertrial prisoners.

The injured policeman has been moved to hospital. The police have filed a case and begun an investigation.

