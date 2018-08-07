Toilet Wall Collapses At Patna Railway Station, Crushes 70-Year-Old Man

A 70-year-old man was crushed due to toilet wall collapse at patna railway station.

At Bihar's primary railway station - Patna Junction - a toilet wall collapsed in the second class passengers' waiting room crushing a 70-year-old man on Tuesday morning. Hearing the crash, the fellow passengers rushed to his aide and an ambulance was called. The man, identified as Veer Bahadur Singh, however, could not survive the journey and died on the way to the hospital.

He was a resident of Vishunpur area in Vaishali district and was travelling from Patna to Kolkata. Railway authorities said they are investigating the matter.

Last week, newly-constructed Radhakund station between Mathura and Alwar stations developed cracks and tiles reportedly started coming off after heavy rains. Reports say that station office walls also started leaking, pointing at the sub-standard construction material used to build Rs 15 crore station.

In July, a portion of railway retaining wall tumbled on tracks at Mumbai's Sandhurst Road station. A portion of the wall first collapsed in 2010. Another incident occurred in 2014. After each collapse, repairs were undertaken, but proved to be only a temporary fix.

While the Rail Ministry is promising station revamps, new rail lines and upgrading passengers' travel experiences, recent rail accidents have only punched holes in their tall claims.



