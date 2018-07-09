6-Year-Old Boy Dies In Bihar Hostel, Teacher And Warden Detained

The boys family and residents of the area have alleged that the child was murdered by the school management.

Patna | | Updated: July 09, 2018 17:20 IST
A school teacher and a warden of the hostel were detained for interrogation (Representational)

Patna: 

A six-year-old student died under mysterious circumstances in a private residential school in Patna today, triggering violent protests against the management, police said.

A school teacher and a warden of the hostel were detained for interrogation, a police officer said.

The body of Abhimanyu Kumar, a Lower KG student in Sephali International School at Fatuha, about 25 km from Patna, was found in the hostel.

The boys family and residents of the area have alleged that the child was murdered by the school management, a district police officer said.

The boy's parents said there were deep injury marks on his body.

Angry over the incident, hundreds of residents blocked roads, burnt tires and shouted slogans against the school management, demanding swift action against those responsible.

