100 Students Fall Sick Due To Food Poisoning In Bihar Government School

Nearly 100 students have fallen sick apparently due to food poisoning at a government-run residential school in Bihar's Lakhisarai district, an official said.

Students of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalay in Barahiya complained of uneasiness soon after consuming dinner in their hostel late on Thursday, the district official said.

They complained of stomach pain, nausea and loose motion. Many also vomited, following which they were admitted to a government hospital for treatment.

Lakhisarai District Magistrate S.K. Choudhary said 10 students have been referred to the Sadar hospital after their condition deteriorated.

Parents who reached the school after receiving information about their wards have alleged poor quality food is being served at the school.

Mr Choudhary has assured them that there would be a probe into the incident.