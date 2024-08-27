Partner Content

Candlelight Concerts held in Muziekgebouw in Eindhoven.

Candlelight Concerts, the globally acclaimed series of intimate multi-sensory live musical experiences, has already captivated India with the first performances in the country, which started in Mumbai and New Delhi at venues like Four Seasons in Worli, and Shri Ram Centre of Performing Arts in Connaught Place, from June 2024. Following the successful launch in the country, Candlelight Concerts have announced new locations for this unique experience spreading throughout India.



Audiences can now enjoy shows in stunning venues across the country, including the Radisson Blu in Pune, the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur, and the iconic Royal Opera House in Mumbai. Music lovers will also have the opportunity to attend Live Your City's Candlelight Concerts in the South of India, with performances at the Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and the Hyatt Regency in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. More cities and locations will be announced at liveyourcity.com.



Produced by Live Your City, a brand under the American company Fever Labs Inc., the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform, Candlelight Concerts are a series of original music concerts aimed at democratizing access to classical music by allowing people all over the world to enjoy live music performances in an intimate setting illuminated by thousands of candles. From memorable Indian movie soundtracks, reimagining popular Punjabi music hits, contemporary tributes to Coldplay or The Beatles, to the timeless classical compositions by Mozart and Chopin, Candlelight Concerts offers Indian music connoisseurs a variety of programs to meet all tastes.



"As we expand into India, we are excited to transform outstanding spaces with our renowned candlelit ambiance", Deepa Bajaj, Live Your City's Country Manager, India. "We believe that the Candlelight Concerts will resonate deeply with Indian audiences, as we are committed to embracing and celebrating local culture. By quickly adapting to the tastes of the community, we look forward to offering a variety of programs that highlight national composers and pop artists, going beyond international tributes to create an authentic and enriching experience for our audiences".



Candlelight Concerts invite a broader audience that might have never considered a classical music concert before to connect with the most iconic pieces of the greatest composers and listen to the top hits of well-known artists in a different way. Unique performances of varying scales have been hosted in all kinds of idyllic locations, spanning from modern rooftops with great views to iconic cathedrals, palaces, libraries, gardens and more. Amongst the most iconic of these locations are the Atomium in Belgium, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, and the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai, among others.



About LIVE YOUR CITY

LIVE YOUR CITY is a brand under the American company Fever Labs Inc., the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform that has helped millions of people discover the best experiences in their cities since 2014. With a mission to democratize access to culture and entertainment in real life through its platform, LIVE YOUR CITY inspires users to enjoy unique local experiences and events, from immersive exhibitions, interactive theatrical experiences, and festivals to molecular cocktail pop-ups, while empowering creators with data and technology to create and expand experiences across the world.



