Partner Content

Women continually offer both inspiration and wonder. She rises by building communities and breaking barriers; she rises by rewriting the rules of traditional social norms, and she rises by transforming not only her life but the world around her. In celebration of this indomitable spirit, an empowering afternoon unfolded at the IAMGAME Conclave 2024, bringing together women with incredible achievements in sports and beyond.

While Namrata Parekh, CEO of a century-old legacy football club, well addressed the subject of women at important tables which are conventionally male-dominated calling out to the struggle that she faces in finding their voice and relevance, Aparna Popat who is among the first ones to put India on the international map for badminton, with discernment elaborated on the importance of 'self-awareness' and 'emotional intelligence' while being at that table. Metaphorically using water for emotions, the latter astutely shared how she dealt with the tsunamis of her athletic and personal journey.

A remarkable duration of the discussion was when Nikhat Zareen, the professional boxer shared how during the Paris Olympics she went on from being defeated by the opponents who later won silver and bronze, to fetching the yellow shimmer, From being injured in 2017 to defeating the two times world champion in 2018. Plenty of which she attributes to her father, a sense of self-worth and a deep belief in god. "It was all like a roller-coaster for me, but I always believed in myself," said Nikhat.

The panel comprehensively explored topics that ranged from emotional, physical, and metaphysical facets of life, paying particular attention to the nuances of women's experiences. Addressing the eager questions and admiration of the young audience, the women leaders offered deeply inspiring and intellectually stimulating insights drawn from their vast and varied experiences. Nikhat pointed out how essential calculation, strategy, and competence are in making one's way to the decision-making table or what she metaphorically described as "the ring." Namrata followed by sharing her wisdom on sustaining stability and focus once at that table, highlighting the necessity of composure and tenacity in maintaining one's position.

The "THE RISE OF SHE" session at the IAMGAME conclave concluded by emphasizing the pressing needs of our time. The central message was clear: a true sense of normalcy can only be achieved when more women occupy seats at the table, contributing fearlessly with their ideas and insights, and carrying themselves with confidence and pride. This vision calls for an environment where women can participate freely, with their voices heard and respected, ensuring equality and empowerment become the norm rather than the exception

