Partner Content

This Navratri and Durga Pujo, let's commit to real, actionable change.

Recent incidents of gender-based violence and inequality have reignited conversations about the deep-rooted challenges faced by women in India. One can focus on underlining the atrocities; which is one way of addressing the problem. But, having always pushed the 'empowerment over victimhood' narrative, The Better India is turning its gaze towards the other side - the side of change.

By choosing to celebrate those working to create new realities in the space of gender norms, Anuradha Parekh, co-founder of The Better India, says we are sending out the message that progress is possible. "This helps to dismantle the paralysis that often comes with focusing solely on problems," she notes.

Since the outset, our stories have left our readers with an aftertaste of hope and direction, fostering a sense of agency and accountability. And the #BetterIndiaForWomen campaign draws from the same rationale.

Over nine days, we will be holding a mirror up to society, through the stories we will tell. The protagonists - changemakers in their respective fields - will beckon you and me to introspect on our role in addressing gender parity. It is no coincidence that we chose to drive these narratives around the same time the country gears to celebrate Navratri and Durga Pujo - festivals that honour the feminine.

This year, we call upon the collective conscience to not just celebrate but to act towards building a better, safer, and more equitable country for women. The women heroes we celebrate are sparking revolutions in various spheres - healthcare, cinema, public spaces, schools, colleges, homes, the workplace, and the internet.

We warmly invite celebrities, content creators, changemakers, and thought leaders to amplify our message within your sphere of influence. Together, let's drive meaningful change.

Let your actions trump your words

A woman is raped every 16 minutes in India, according to the National Crime Records Bureau; sometimes the perpetrator is a stranger, and other times it is her partner. While the public outcry following a rape is commendable, why does it stop at that? We demand timely justice, legal reforms, stricter law enforcement, and better support systems.

Giving girls a future through education

It is worrying to note that one in every three girls in rural India drops out of school before completing secondary education. It is time we summon educators, academicians, and policymakers to return to the drawing board; and to brainstorm solutions that can address the cultural barriers, safety concerns, and financial constraints that compel millions of young girls to forego education.

Reclaiming the streets

Public spaces in India are often discounted as unsafe. Why is this normalised? The problem is compounded with reports of harassment, stalking, and assault in such spaces. We call for smarter urban planning, better policing, and community initiatives.

Being cognisant of the language we use

You may not be a perpetrator, but being a silent spectator to sexist remarks, body-shaming, and rape threats is as much a crime. We advocate for a society where disrespect isn't normalised; one that does not make excuses for pervasive culture. It is unacceptable to objectify or degrade women in everyday discourse. Let's hold each other accountable, from classrooms to boardrooms.

Ending stigma

While rallying for change, maybe it is time to rethink our attitudes towards women who defy the norm. Why do divorcees, single mothers, women pursuing unconventional careers, and those shaming patriarchy often become the targets of misguided remarks? On the contrary, they need to be celebrated. Respecting choice and individuality must become the norm.

Parity at the workplace

As per the World Economic Forum, Indian women earn 19 percent less than men for the same work. Isn't it time to reframe workplace policies? These extend to ensuring females aren't underpaid, overlooked for promotions, and subjected to unfair treatment. We are urged to question whether our workplaces are conducive to women; ensure career advancement opportunities for women, and cultivate an environment where they are respected, valued, and heard.

End cyber bullying

What makes it okay to target activists, journalists, and influencers by way of trolling and cyberbullying? Through our stories, we call for stricter cyber laws, and for tech platforms to take accountability for the protection of women online. Women must be free to express their opinions and be themselves without fear of digital or verbal violence - it is just as real and damaging as physical harm.

Access to better healthcare

Away from the glare of cities, menstruation, maternal health, and mental health are still taboo topics in many rural spaces. Our stories bring to light the plight of women in rural spaces who often die from preventable conditions. Women in metropolitans do not escape unscathed, with many suffering from neglect around postpartum depression or menopause. We need to normalise conversations about menstruation, sexual health, mental health, and ensure all women have access to affordable, quality healthcare services.

Rewriting the script

Recognising that women's issues extend beyond the domestic realm, and spill onto the silver screen, we spotlight the role of cinema in shaping societal attitudes. From Bollywood to advertising, we are encouraged to stray away from reducing women to stereotypes.

The road splits into two - do we argue who is culpable or borrow inspiration from the flagbearers of change?

Can we become allies, doing what it takes to get gender equality back on track?

The #BetterIndiaForWomen campaign isn't a topical solution. It marks the inflection point where change begins.

"We hope to see the #BetterIndiaForWomen campaign transcends this nine-day window by evolving into a lasting movement that addresses social justice issues holistically. This movement has the potential to create a platform for diverse voices - including activists, policymakers, and ordinary citizens - to drive meaningful discussions and sustain the narrative year-round. It can become a catalyst for changing mindsets and inspiring collective action, rather than just another date on the calendar," Anuradha emphasises.

This Navratri and Durga Pujo, let's commit to real, actionable change that will create a safer, more equitable world for women in India. Let's turn our gaze towards the light of radical change.

Read stories of change here.

Disclaimer: The above sponsored content is non-editorial and has been sourced from a third party. NDTV does not guarantee, vouch for or necessarily endorse any of the above content, nor is responsible for it in any manner whatsoever.