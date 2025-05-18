"Not Okay": Polish Woman Shares Chilling Video of Being Followed In Himachal Pradesh, Flags Safety Concerns

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Polish woman shared a video of a man allegedly following her. Kasia declined multiple requests for photos while trekking alone. She expressed discomfort and frustration with the man's behavior.

A Polish traveller's unsettling experience while trekking solo in Himachal Pradesh has sparked concern on social media. Kasia, a travel content creator on Instagram, shared a video of a man allegedly following her and repeatedly asking to take photos with her - an interaction she clearly declined.

In the video, recorded while she was walking down a mountain from her guest house, Kasia explained that the man initially asked for a picture. "I thought he wanted me to take his photo, but it turned out he wanted a picture with me. I said no, as I wasn't in the mood for small talk or selfies - I just wanted to be alone," she wrote in the caption.

Despite her refusal, she claimed the man continued to follow her and shouted in Hindi. Disturbed by the situation, she began recording. In the video, she is heard saying, "I don't want to take a picture with you. Can you stop following me? I don't like this." The man is seen backing off after noticing the camera.

Expressing her frustration, Kasia said, "I'm not an animal in a zoo to look at and take pictures. To some Indian men - don't be a creep. We, foreign women, don't want to feel like meat. Staring at us isn't going to make us want to talk to you. I am not an object. Let me be."

While she disabled comments on the post, she later clarified in a follow-up message that she would continue travelling solo and that the video was not meant to generalise or malign the country. "There's a saying - India is not for beginners. My intention wasn't to scare women or tarnish a nation's image. I wanted to raise awareness - it's not about nationality, it's about behaviour," she wrote.



