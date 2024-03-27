Partner Content

Selecting the ideal hatchback that checks all boxes around performance, features, and value gets tricky, with numerous options crowding the segment. The Maruti Suzuki Swift enjoys enormous popularity as a peppy all-rounder, while Tata challenges perceptions with the contemporary Altroz. This article will simplify your purchase dilemma through this exhaustive comparison across critical parameters.

Read on to compare these two models based on pricing, mileage, safety ratings, dimensions, engine performance, interior space, features, design, and more. Analyse where each model excels or compromises to fit your priorities.

Introducing the Tata Altroz

As their first premium hatchback, Tata aimed to capture style-conscious and enthusiastic buyers by crafting Altroz on a new ALFA platform, blending contemporary cues with dynamic capabilities. Within months of its early 2020 debut, Altroz bagged the 2020 Indian Car of the Year among various accolades.

Available in XE, XM, XT, XZ, and XZ(O) variants, Altroz modernises both inside and out while promising performance to match its looks. By mid-2023, over 1.5 lakh units are a testament to its competitive value positioning. Now for 2023, Altroz looks to retain momentum via even bolder dark-themed styling and feature upgrades.

Overview of Maruti Suzuki Swift

Ever since its first dazzling buyers in 2005, with its lively dynamics, practicality, and value, the Maruti Suzuki Swift has rapidly emerged as India's top-selling premium hatchback, crossing 25 lakh cumulative sales by 2023. The update brings the Swift thoroughly up to date through Smartplay Studio infotainment, sculpted exteriors, and the latest convenience features while retaining its fun personality and frugal running costs.

Pricing and Variants

Here is a variant-by-variant ex-showroom price comparison between the Maruti Suzuki Swift price and Tata Altroz on-road price:

Variant Maruti Swift Price Tata Altroz Price Base Model Rs 5.99 lakhs onwards Rs 6.45 lakhs onwards Mid Model Rs 6.95 lakhs onwards Rs 7.40 lakhs onwards Top Model Rs 8.85 lakhs onwards Rs 9.36 lakhs onwards

The Altroz demands a minor premium over equivalent Swift models for its additional features.

Mileage Comparison

Rated fuel efficiency figures as certified by ARAI testing:

Fuel/Transmission Maruti Swift Mileage Tata Altroz Mileage Petrol MT 22.38 kmpl 19.33 kmpl Petrol AMT/DCT 22.56 kmpl 18.50 kmpl CNG MT 30.9 km/kg NA

The Maruti Swift returns around 3-4 kmpl extra in standard road conditions.

Safety and Protection Equipment

Global NCAP results:

Car Global NCAP Rating Key Safety Features Maruti Swift 2 Stars Dual Airbags, ABS, Rear Sensors Tata Altroz 5 Stars Dual Airbags, ABS, ESP, Hill Hold Control

The Altroz achieves the maximum rating, showing solid structural integrity.

Dimensions

On size, the Altroz sits longer, wider, and with a larger wheelbase:

Dimension Maruti Swift Tata Altroz Length 3845mm 3990mm Width 1735mm 1755 mm Wheelbase 2450mm 2501mm

Engines and Transmissions

Their powertrain options stack up as follows:

Parameter Maruti Swift Tata Altroz Petrol Engine 1.2L NA 1.2L NA/Turbo Diesel Engine NA 1.5L Gearbox 5MT/AMT 5MT/6DCT Max Power 89hp 86hp/110hp

Interiors and Practicality

The Altroz benefits from additional headroom and boot capacity:

Parameter Maruti Swift Tata Altroz Seating Capacity 5 seat layout 5 seat layout Boot Space 268 litres 345 litres

However, the Swift offers adequately flexible rooms and spaciousness for most buyers.

Infotainment and Features

Both come loaded with equipment catering to comfort, convenience, and connectivity priorities:

Parameter Maruti Swift Tata Altroz Touchscreen System 17.8cm unit 17.8cm unit Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Available Available Automatic AC Available Available

But the Altroz extends additional segment-first attributes like wearable smart keybands, auto headlamps, and rain-sensing wipers.

Exterior Design and Style

Preference for aesthetics depends on taste, with the Swift styled subtly against the Altroz's edgier sporty look:

Model Design Highlights Maruti Swift Balanced profile, sleek lines Tata Altroz Futuristic styling, bolder cuts and creases

Feature Summary

● Maruti Swift Pros:

➔ Peppy acceleration

➔ Light steering

➔ Highest fuel efficiency

● Maruti Swift Cons:

➔ Tight rear space

➔ Average safety ratings

● Tata Altroz Pros:

➔ Contemporary sharp looks

➔ Spacious interiors

➔ Top-notch safety

● Tata Altroz Cons:

➔ Limited engine options

➔ Lower-rated mileage

Thus, Swift and Altroz both cater well to slightly different customer preferences with their packaging and capabilities. Test drives should help determine the better-suited pick based on priorities around space, efficiency, or performance. Ultimately, you win in this category with either choice.

Conclusion

The Tata Altroz offers better pricing, spaciousness, safety ratings, and modern styling than the Maruti Suzuki Swift. Its contemporary tech features, such as fingerprint security and wearable smartwatch integration, make it a compelling choice. However, the Maruti Suzuki Swift has immense brand equity, sporty heritage, and reliability. Ultimately, the Altroz is better for those prioritising creature comforts, safety, and value, while the Swift is better for those prioritising heritage and peppy driveability.

