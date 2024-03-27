Partner Content

Selecting the ideal hatchback that checks all boxes around performance, features, and value gets tricky, with numerous options crowding the segment. The Maruti Suzuki Swift enjoys enormous popularity as a peppy all-rounder, while Tata challenges perceptions with the contemporary Altroz. This article will simplify your purchase dilemma through this exhaustive comparison across critical parameters.
Read on to compare these two models based on pricing, mileage, safety ratings, dimensions, engine performance, interior space, features, design, and more. Analyse where each model excels or compromises to fit your priorities.
Introducing the Tata Altroz
As their first premium hatchback, Tata aimed to capture style-conscious and enthusiastic buyers by crafting Altroz on a new ALFA platform, blending contemporary cues with dynamic capabilities. Within months of its early 2020 debut, Altroz bagged the 2020 Indian Car of the Year among various accolades.
Available in XE, XM, XT, XZ, and XZ(O) variants, Altroz modernises both inside and out while promising performance to match its looks. By mid-2023, over 1.5 lakh units are a testament to its competitive value positioning. Now for 2023, Altroz looks to retain momentum via even bolder dark-themed styling and feature upgrades.
Overview of Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ever since its first dazzling buyers in 2005, with its lively dynamics, practicality, and value, the Maruti Suzuki Swift has rapidly emerged as India's top-selling premium hatchback, crossing 25 lakh cumulative sales by 2023. The update brings the Swift thoroughly up to date through Smartplay Studio infotainment, sculpted exteriors, and the latest convenience features while retaining its fun personality and frugal running costs.
Pricing and Variants
Here is a variant-by-variant ex-showroom price comparison between the Maruti Suzuki Swift price and Tata Altroz on-road price:
Variant
Maruti Swift Price
Tata Altroz Price
Base Model
Rs 5.99 lakhs onwards
Rs 6.45 lakhs onwards
Mid Model
Rs 6.95 lakhs onwards
Rs 7.40 lakhs onwards
Top Model
Rs 8.85 lakhs onwards
Rs 9.36 lakhs onwards
The Altroz demands a minor premium over equivalent Swift models for its additional features.
Mileage Comparison
Rated fuel efficiency figures as certified by ARAI testing:
Fuel/Transmission
Maruti Swift Mileage
Tata Altroz Mileage
Petrol MT
22.38 kmpl
19.33 kmpl
Petrol AMT/DCT
22.56 kmpl
18.50 kmpl
CNG MT
30.9 km/kg
NA
The Maruti Swift returns around 3-4 kmpl extra in standard road conditions.
Safety and Protection Equipment
Global NCAP results:
Car
Global NCAP Rating
Key Safety Features
Maruti Swift
2 Stars
Dual Airbags, ABS, Rear Sensors
Tata Altroz
5 Stars
Dual Airbags, ABS, ESP, Hill Hold Control
The Altroz achieves the maximum rating, showing solid structural integrity.
Dimensions
On size, the Altroz sits longer, wider, and with a larger wheelbase:
Dimension
Maruti Swift
Tata Altroz
Length
3845mm
3990mm
Width
1735mm
1755 mm
Wheelbase
2450mm
2501mm
Engines and Transmissions
Their powertrain options stack up as follows:
Parameter
Maruti Swift
Tata Altroz
Petrol Engine
1.2L NA
1.2L NA/Turbo
Diesel Engine
NA
1.5L
Gearbox
5MT/AMT
5MT/6DCT
Max Power
89hp
86hp/110hp
Interiors and Practicality
The Altroz benefits from additional headroom and boot capacity:
Parameter
Maruti Swift
Tata Altroz
Seating Capacity
5 seat layout
5 seat layout
Boot Space
268 litres
345 litres
However, the Swift offers adequately flexible rooms and spaciousness for most buyers.
Infotainment and Features
Both come loaded with equipment catering to comfort, convenience, and connectivity priorities:
Parameter
Maruti Swift
Tata Altroz
Touchscreen System
17.8cm unit
17.8cm unit
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
Available
Available
Automatic AC
Available
Available
But the Altroz extends additional segment-first attributes like wearable smart keybands, auto headlamps, and rain-sensing wipers.
Exterior Design and Style
Preference for aesthetics depends on taste, with the Swift styled subtly against the Altroz's edgier sporty look:
Model
Design Highlights
Maruti Swift
Balanced profile, sleek lines
Tata Altroz
Futuristic styling, bolder cuts and creases
Feature Summary
● Maruti Swift Pros:
➔ Peppy acceleration
➔ Light steering
➔ Highest fuel efficiency
● Maruti Swift Cons:
➔ Tight rear space
➔ Average safety ratings
● Tata Altroz Pros:
➔ Contemporary sharp looks
➔ Spacious interiors
➔ Top-notch safety
● Tata Altroz Cons:
➔ Limited engine options
➔ Lower-rated mileage
Thus, Swift and Altroz both cater well to slightly different customer preferences with their packaging and capabilities. Test drives should help determine the better-suited pick based on priorities around space, efficiency, or performance. Ultimately, you win in this category with either choice.
Conclusion
The Tata Altroz offers better pricing, spaciousness, safety ratings, and modern styling than the Maruti Suzuki Swift. Its contemporary tech features, such as fingerprint security and wearable smartwatch integration, make it a compelling choice. However, the Maruti Suzuki Swift has immense brand equity, sporty heritage, and reliability. Ultimately, the Altroz is better for those prioritising creature comforts, safety, and value, while the Swift is better for those prioritising heritage and peppy driveability.
