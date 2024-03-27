Partner Content

Tata Altroz Takes On Maruti Swift: We Compare Prices For You

Read on to compare Tata Altroz and Maruti Swift based on pricing, mileage, safety ratings, dimensions, engine performance, interior space, features, design, and more.

Selecting the ideal hatchback that checks all boxes around performance, features, and value gets tricky, with numerous options crowding the segment. The Maruti Suzuki Swift enjoys enormous popularity as a peppy all-rounder, while Tata challenges perceptions with the contemporary Altroz. This article will simplify your purchase dilemma through this exhaustive comparison across critical parameters.

Read on to compare these two models based on pricing, mileage, safety ratings, dimensions, engine performance, interior space, features, design, and more. Analyse where each model excels or compromises to fit your priorities.

Introducing the Tata Altroz

As their first premium hatchback, Tata aimed to capture style-conscious and enthusiastic buyers by crafting Altroz on a new ALFA platform, blending contemporary cues with dynamic capabilities. Within months of its early 2020 debut, Altroz bagged the 2020 Indian Car of the Year among various accolades.

Available in XE, XM, XT, XZ, and XZ(O) variants, Altroz modernises both inside and out while promising performance to match its looks. By mid-2023, over 1.5 lakh units are a testament to its competitive value positioning. Now for 2023, Altroz looks to retain momentum via even bolder dark-themed styling and feature upgrades.

Overview of Maruti Suzuki Swift

Ever since its first dazzling buyers in 2005, with its lively dynamics, practicality, and value, the Maruti Suzuki Swift has rapidly emerged as India's top-selling premium hatchback, crossing 25 lakh cumulative sales by 2023. The update brings the Swift thoroughly up to date through Smartplay Studio infotainment, sculpted exteriors, and the latest convenience features while retaining its fun personality and frugal running costs.

Pricing and Variants

Here is a variant-by-variant ex-showroom price comparison between the Maruti Suzuki Swift price and Tata Altroz on-road price:

Variant

Maruti Swift Price

Tata Altroz Price

Base Model

Rs 5.99 lakhs onwards

Rs 6.45 lakhs onwards

Mid Model

Rs 6.95 lakhs onwards

Rs 7.40 lakhs onwards

Top Model

Rs 8.85 lakhs onwards

Rs 9.36 lakhs onwards

The Altroz demands a minor premium over equivalent Swift models for its additional features.

Mileage Comparison

Rated fuel efficiency figures as certified by ARAI testing:

Fuel/Transmission

Maruti Swift Mileage

Tata Altroz Mileage

Petrol MT

22.38 kmpl

19.33 kmpl

Petrol AMT/DCT

22.56 kmpl

18.50 kmpl

CNG MT

30.9 km/kg

NA

The Maruti Swift returns around 3-4 kmpl extra in standard road conditions.

Safety and Protection Equipment

Global NCAP results:

Car

Global NCAP Rating

Key Safety Features

Maruti Swift

2 Stars

Dual Airbags, ABS, Rear Sensors

Tata Altroz

5 Stars

Dual Airbags, ABS, ESP, Hill Hold Control

The Altroz achieves the maximum rating, showing solid structural integrity.

Dimensions

On size, the Altroz sits longer, wider, and with a larger wheelbase:

Dimension

Maruti Swift

Tata Altroz

Length

3845mm

3990mm

Width

1735mm

1755 mm

Wheelbase

2450mm

2501mm

Engines and Transmissions

Their powertrain options stack up as follows:

Parameter

Maruti Swift

Tata Altroz

Petrol Engine

1.2L NA

1.2L NA/Turbo

Diesel Engine

NA

1.5L

Gearbox

5MT/AMT

5MT/6DCT

Max Power

89hp

86hp/110hp

Interiors and Practicality

The Altroz benefits from additional headroom and boot capacity:

Parameter

Maruti Swift

Tata Altroz

Seating Capacity

5 seat layout

5 seat layout

Boot Space

268 litres

345 litres

However, the Swift offers adequately flexible rooms and spaciousness for most buyers.

Infotainment and Features

Both come loaded with equipment catering to comfort, convenience, and connectivity priorities:

Parameter

Maruti Swift

Tata Altroz

Touchscreen System

17.8cm unit

17.8cm unit

Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

Available

Available

Automatic AC

Available

Available

But the Altroz extends additional segment-first attributes like wearable smart keybands, auto headlamps, and rain-sensing wipers.

Exterior Design and Style

Preference for aesthetics depends on taste, with the Swift styled subtly against the Altroz's edgier sporty look:

Model

Design Highlights

Maruti Swift              

Balanced profile, sleek lines

Tata Altroz

Futuristic styling, bolder cuts and creases

Feature Summary

Maruti Swift Pros:

➔ Peppy acceleration

➔ Light steering

➔ Highest fuel efficiency

Maruti Swift Cons:

➔ Tight rear space

➔ Average safety ratings

Tata Altroz Pros:

➔ Contemporary sharp looks

➔ Spacious interiors

➔ Top-notch safety

Tata Altroz Cons:

➔ Limited engine options

➔ Lower-rated mileage

Thus, Swift and Altroz both cater well to slightly different customer preferences with their packaging and capabilities. Test drives should help determine the better-suited pick based on priorities around space, efficiency, or performance. Ultimately, you win in this category with either choice.

Conclusion

The Tata Altroz offers better pricing, spaciousness, safety ratings, and modern styling than the Maruti Suzuki Swift. Its contemporary tech features, such as fingerprint security and wearable smartwatch integration, make it a compelling choice. However, the Maruti Suzuki Swift has immense brand equity, sporty heritage, and reliability. Ultimately, the Altroz is better for those prioritising creature comforts, safety, and value, while the Swift is better for those prioritising heritage and peppy driveability.

