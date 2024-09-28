Partner Content

In a world where the underprivileged often face insurmountable challenges, the Ponty Chadha Foundation brings hope. Established in memory of the visionary leader Shri Gurdeep Singh Chadha, lovingly known as Ponty Chadha, the foundation aims to uplift society through a range of charitable activities. The Ponty Chadha Foundation operates under the CSR arm of the WAVE Group.

About Us

The Ponty Chadha Foundation is dedicated to addressing critical social issues, with a focus primarily on rehabilitation services, education, healthcare and community development. The foundation strives to create opportunities for the differently-abled, women, children and other marginalised communities. Since its inception in 1999, it has touched the lives of thousands. The foundation was registered as Mata Bhagwanti Chadha Niketan Trust in 1999. It was renamed Ponty Chadha Foundation in 2014.

At the heart of the foundation's initiatives lies Mata Bhagwanti Chadha Niketan (MBCN), a charitable school for children with special needs. Currently there are 500 children with special needs that are receiving essential rehabilitation services and special education all absolutely free of cost.

"Because a mother's touch is irreplaceable," reflects the commitment we hold towards enhancing the lives of every child we serve.

Areas of work

Rehabilitation Services and Special Education: MBCN offers a holistic approach to rehabilitation and special needs education, catering to children with intellectual disabilities, autism spectrum disorders, down syndrome, cerebral palsy, physical disabilities and other special needs. Our dedicated team ensures that learning is engaging and empowering.

Skill Development: Sardar Kulwant Singh Chadha Skill Academy was started in the year 2014, as a part of organisation initiative to support marginalised sections of the society and train the youth by boosting their hidden potential and providing vocational training to them. The Skill Academy was functional in Ghaziabad till 2019.

Healthcare Initiatives: Access to healthcare is vital. We conduct regular health camps to provide free check-ups and essential medical services to underserved communities. We have partnerships with local hospitals to ensure care for all participants.

Nutrition and Food Security: Through collaboration with the India Food Banking Network, we distribute essential food grains to those in need, combating hunger and ensuring food security in Noida and Ghaziabad.

Community Awareness Programmes: We engage in campaigns focused on sanitation and hygiene, using various outreach methods to educate rural communities about the importance of health and cleanliness and issues related to disability.

MBCN school offers:

Early Intervention Programmes

Speech Therapy

Physiotherapy

Occupational Therapy

Extra-Curricular Activities

Vocational Training

Dance Therapy

Join Us in Making a Difference

The Ponty Chadha Foundation believes that together, we can build a more inclusive and supportive society. By engaging with local communities, stakeholders and volunteers, we strive to amplify our impact and create lasting change. Whether through volunteering or simply spreading the word, your support can help us reach more individuals in need.

