Partner Content

Don't miss the chance to revel in all things Creativity X Culture at IFP Season 14.

The fourteenth edition of one of the world's leading festivals celebrating Creativity X Culture, IFP (formerly India Film Project) is here- October 12th and 13th in Mumbai! Season 14 features a stellar lineup of insightful sessions with some of the most renowned filmmakers, musicians, comedians, and actors, among other industry stalwarts. But the excitement doesn't end there. Beyond the highly anticipated sessions, IFP is celebrated for its signature 50-hour challenges across filmmaking, music, design, performing arts, writing, and photography, marking the participation of over 54,000 creative minds from across the globe. The participants can share their work with like-minded, driven individuals while exploring their interests during the sessions. The season promises to be a multidisciplinary celebration of creativity.

Amid much excitement, here's a sneak peek into some of the eagerly awaited sessions of IFP 14 on Day 2:

Acting Powerhouses: Kartik Aaryan, known for his versatile performances across films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Chandu Champion has captivated audiences with his many shades on screen. Catch him in an engaging IFP session, Many Shades of Kartik Aaryan. Meanwhile Taapsee Pannu celebrated for her fierce roles in films like Pink, Thappad, Mulk, Manmarziyaan, and Badla, among others will delve into her fan-favorite character 'Rani' in Netflix's Haseen Dillruba and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba alongside creator Kanika Dhillon, in an exciting IFP session, titled Making of a Modern Pulp.

Filmmaking 101: The IFP stage will be graced by the very talented director Shoojit Sircar. He will share their valuable insights in specially curated session On Crafting Subtlety in Cinema respectively, discussing the art of filmmaking - from poignant narratives to understated storytelling.

Celebrating the Emerging Stars of Indian Cinema: This edition casts a spotlight on rising stars who have taken the screen by storm! Sparsh Shrivastava and Pratibha Ranta captured our hearts as 'Deepak' and 'Jaya' in Laapataa Ladies, while Tanya Maniktala commanded attention with her standout performances in Flames and Kill. The talented Abhay Verma stole the show in Safed and Munjya. Witness engaging conversations with these young actors, who are the future of Indian cinema, during the Stars of Tomorrow session at IFP Season 14.

A Celebration of Musical Mavericks: IFP Season 14 boasts a celebration of the incredible talent and energy that define the festival! Hear it live from acclaimed musicians on the IFP Stage, in session Chartbusters Recap: Musicians Who Broke the Internet featuring Nikhita Gandhi, Sai Abhyankkar, Chaar Diwaari, and Yashraj as they bring raw and lyrical fire to the mic.

