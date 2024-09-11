Partner Content

India Influencer Conclave is an industry-moving and binding step.

08.Sep.24 - Gurgaon

There was a time when you needed to pay for a celebrity to promote your brand, but in recent years, the world has changed. Here comes Content Creator Democracy. Welcome influencers, changing the way the world operates, the way brands look at audiences, and the way consumers make their buying decisions.

As per an iCubesWire survey of more than 10,000 consumers, 53% of Consumers do not trust influencer content at all, while 23% are moderately trusting, 11% quite a bit, and 13% completely trusting. This highlights the fact that there is a need for moderation to ensure that consumer trust is maintained, and the content being generated remains relevant.

India Influencer Conclave, launched by iCubesWire, a leading Ad Tech player since 2010, is an industry-moving and binding step. The first chapter was held on 25th August at the Camellias Club and was attended by Chetan Bhagat, Mandira Bedi, Nitibha Kaul, and many top influencers. At the same time, top marketers from across the country joined in. CXO-level participation was seen from brands like Adani, Kotak, SBI Cards, Noise, Wow Skin, Nissan, Flipkart, Luxor, LG, and many more.

"From marketing to political opinions, everything runs on influencer marketing. However, brands and influencers must be cautious while posting and question whether it will add to their credibility. Authenticity is the key, and this is why the simplest stories win the customers' hearts," said Chetan Bhagat.

With the industry moving ahead, a much bigger and better Chapter 2 is lined up on the 20th of September at the DLF Cyber Park Auditorium in Gurgaon. With 2 weeks to go for the event, it's a massive sold-out. With Rannvijay Singha, Raj Grover, Vishnu Kaushal, Beebom, Rj Parveen, the lineup is even better, and Senior executives of various top brands like Makemytrip, Infodege, TVS Motors, Airtel, Pepsico, Lt Foods, Kotak and more are joining.

The daylong conference will have panels, keynotes, industry discussions, brand and creator awards to take the industry forward. The event will be attended by more than 250 top marketers and influencers, and it is set to have a large positive impact on the industry. NDTV 24x7 has been named as the Official Media Partner for Chapter 2.

"While the industry is booming, a lot has to be contained and controlled, we feel. With Chapter 2 drawing this unprecedented response, we are excited to announce the launch of Chapter 3 in Mumbai on the 21st Feb. We plan to do that at a scale of approximately 500 marketers and influencers to attend the day-long show. We will also soon announce the launch of our India Influencer Conclave City Chapters wherein we'll be present at 1 city every month to make this movement a sustained movement", Sahil Chopra, Co-Founder & CEO, iCubesWire.

Disclaimer: The above sponsored content is non-editorial and has been sourced from a third party. NDTV does not guarantee, vouch for or necessarily endorse any of the above content, nor is responsible for it in any manner whatsoever.