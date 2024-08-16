Partner Content

Impetus Technologies is a global digital engineering company.

Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India - Business Wire India

Impetus is proud to announce its recognition as the 'Dream Employer of the Year 2024' at the distinguished 'Asia's Best Employer Brand Awards'. This marks the eighth consecutive year that Impetus has earned this prestigious accolade, underscoring the company's ongoing commitment to fostering a culture of excellence.

The award, presented by the World HRD Congress, is a testament to Impetus's dedication to creating an outstanding workplace environment. Being among a select group of organizations honored with this award highlights Impetus's leadership in the industry and its ability to consistently meet the highest standards of employee satisfaction and engagement.

Impetus acknowledges the vital role its employees play in achieving such milestones. Each member of the Impetus family has contributed to the company's success through their dedication and support.

As Impetus celebrates this achievement, the company remains committed to pushing boundaries and reaching new heights in its journey toward success. The recognition as 'Dream Employer of the Year 2024' motivates Impetus to continue striving for excellence and fostering an innovative and inclusive workplace culture.

About Impetus

Impetus Technologies is a global digital engineering company focused on delivering leading edge solutions and expert services to help enterprises achieve their transformation technology and business goals. We help forward-thinking, data-driven organizations around the globe harness the power of advanced analytics, GenAI, automation, intelligent data platforms and the cloud to drive superior business outcomes and strategic advantage for growth.

The company is headquartered in Los Gatos, California, with international locations in India, Canada, EMEA, Asia, and the Middle East.

