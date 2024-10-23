Partner Content

This season broadened the scope of IFP.

The fourteenth edition of IFP, one of Asia's leading festivals for all things Creativity x Culture, was a resounding success! With an incredible legacy of thirteen seasons, the festival drew in a massive crowd of more than 15,000 attendees over the course of two days. This two-day extravaganza at Mehboob Studio, Mumbai, on October 12 and 13, 2024, brought renowned figures from diverse creative fields under one roof, making it the ultimate celebration where creativity meets culture.

This season broadened the scope of IFP, boasting an eclectic range of activities, including workshops, masterclasses, live performances, mixers, debates, and challenges. The festival attracted talent from the realms of Film and OTT, Music, Literature and Writing, Storytelling, Photography, Design and Art, Comedy, and many more.

One of the highlights of IFP Season 14 was the signature 50-hour challenges across filmmaking, music, design, performing arts, writing, and photography, which garnered participation from over 54,000 creative minds across the globe. The winners of these challenges were bestowed with an award on the festival stage. The challenges provided participants with a unique opportunity to showcase their work and connect with like-minded individuals at the festival.

The 50-hour challenges were evaluated by a powerhouse jury, featuring a diverse panel of industry experts such as Kabir Khan, Rob, Amit Sharma, Lilette Dubey, Sooni Taraporewala, Sushin Shyam, Chaaya Prabhat, Sabari Venu, Manoj Shah, and Sasha Jairam.

The jury members presented the coveted awards to the deserving recipients at the IFP Season 14 award ceremony, held on the second day of the festival.

Check out the list of winners across categories below:

1. Filmmaking

Category - Mobile Vertical

Platinum - Harsh Humnekar ( Dehradun )

Gold - Divyanshi Krishna( Bangalore )

Silver - Deeksha Sinha (Delhi)

Category - Mobile Horizontal

Platinum - Riya Jain (Delhi)

Gold - Kshitij Deshmukh (Pune)

Silver - Himanshi Pandey (Mumbai)

Bronze -Manik Arora (Najibabad)

Category - Amateur

Platinum - Safal Bhandare (Mumbai)

Gold - Gokul Prathap B (Coimbatore)

Gold - Sujoyneel Bandyopadhyay (Kolkata)

Silver - Gurdev Singh Sidhu (New Delhi)

Bronze - Dharun Pushparajan (Lisbon, Portugal)

Bronze - Summersquad (HKSAR, China)

Category - Professional

Platinum - Amol Bhor (Thane)

Gold - Chintan Dangar (Rajkot)

Silver - Yousuf (Chennai)

Bronze - Suraj Shukla (Mumbai)



2. Music

Category - Hip Hop

Platinum - Prince Jasper (Chennai)

Gold - Mayur Taniwade A.K.A May R (Fatorda)

Silver - Vikram Eshwar (Chennai)

Category - Pop

Platinum - Adityan (Pune)

Gold - Krishna Jakhotiya (Nagpur)

Silver - Doleshwar Raj (Mumbai)

Category - Rock

Platinum - Sruti Sharma (Bongaigaon)

Gold - Abhinav Sinha (Mumbai)

Silver - Siddharth Shenoy (Mumbai)

Category - Folk Fusion

Platinum - Atul Verma (Mumbai)

Gold - Harmeet Singh Arora (Mumbai)

Silver - Hemachandra (Hyderabad)

Category - Electronic

Platinum - Mihir Survashe (Pune)

Gold - Aditya Borkar (Margao, Goa)

Silver - Vedika Bhavsar (Pune)

3. Photography

Category - Vertical Series

Platinum - Sankalp Gupta (Varanasi)

Gold - Ritiqa Parab (Mumbai)

Silver -Mohamed Javeed Hameed Hamsa (thanjavur)

Category - Horizontal Series

Platinum - Ammar Nadaf (Bhuj)

Gold - Sangram Biswas (Kolkata)

Silver - Meet Desai (Surat)

4. Writing

Category - Short Story

Platinum - Lalitha Ramanathan (Singapore)

Gold - Barnali Das (Mumbai)

Silver - Harsh Gandhi (Satara)

Category - Think Piece

Platinum - Amrutha Manoj (Kochi)

Gold - Ujval Nanavati (Pune)

Silver - Anika Arun Kumar (Chennai)

Category - Short Script

Platinum - Atif Mandori (Ahmedabad)

Gold - Dhrumil Dhakan (Mumbai)

Silver - Aayush Gite (Bhopal)

Category - Mini Series

Platinum - Aayushi Jagad (Mumbai)

Gold - Prashant Mishra (Mumbai)

Silver - Maheshwaran Palanivelu (Mumbai)

5. Design

Category - Doodle

Platinum - Harsh Raj Gond (Hyderabad)

Gold - Nirupam Mudoi (Guwahati)

Silver - Shruthi R (Chennai)

Category - AI Art

Platinum - Krunal Thakkar (Pune)

Gold - Saurabh Kochrekar (Thane)

Gold - Shubham Bisht (Gurugram)

Silver - Avisha Bajla (Bengaluru)

Category - Fan Art

Platinum - Snighdha Vashist (Gurgaon)

Gold - Pakhi (Pune)

Gold - Payal Maloo (Mumbai)

Silver - Sreya Sinha Majumdar (Pune)

Category - UI

Platinum - Ritika Tanwar (Gurugram)

Gold - Manaar Jafri (Mumbai)

Silver - Shuvam Guha Thakurta (Bangalore)

Category - Poster & Cover Art

Platinum - Durgambika P Varma (Thiruvalla)

Gold - Kshitij Bhardwaj (Kanpur)

Silver - Nevin Jose Kallarackal (Kochi)

Category - Brand Book

Platinum - Harsh Vedani (Bhavnagar)

Gold - Harshita Gupta (Chandigarh)

Silver - Harshada Shrikant Pallav (Pune)

Category - Digital Illustration

Platinum - Alina Ifthikar (Bangalore)

Gold - Shweta Singh (Pune)

Silver - Aritra Guria (Kolkata)

Silver - Vinitha Mary Mammen (Muscat)

6. Performing Arts

Category - Spoken Word

Platinum - Garima (Delhi)

Gold - Rachana Patil (Mumbai)

Silver -Khushboo Shah (Vadodara)

Category - Poetry

Platinum - Sanskar Bajaj (Khamgaon)

Gold - C. Kavya Sajeev (Noida)

Silver -Himangini Puri (Mumbai)

Category - Mono Act

Platinum - Meha Kapoor (Mumbai)

Gold - Japjot Singh Malhotra (Bengaluru)

Silver - Chethana Ramesh Srivatsa (Bengaluru)

The success of IFP Season 14 serves as a testament to the festival's commitment to fostering creativity, collaboration, and innovation. As a festival for emerging and established talent, IFP continues to inspire and empower the creative community.

Disclaimer: The above sponsored content is non-editorial and has been sourced from a third party. NDTV does not guarantee, vouch for or necessarily endorse any of the above content, nor is responsible for it in any manner whatsoever.