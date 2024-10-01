Partner Content

The conclave also spotlighted the rising role of regional and niche influencers.

iCubesWire successfully concluded its India Influencer Conclave Chapter 2 on September 20, 2024, setting the stage for the future of influencer marketing. The event gathered over 250 influencers and top marketers from leading brands like Colgate, Haleon, MakeMyTrip, TVS Motors, Bajaj Capital, and Airtel, featuring panel discussions, brand and creator awards, and keynotes.

The conclave emphasized the growing impact of influencer marketing, highlighting how passion-driven content is playing a crucial role in brand-building. Rannvijay Singha, actor and television host, shared his excitement about attending the event, saying, "It's great to see the convergence of influencers and brands in one place. Influencer marketing has democratized content creation, allowing anyone with passion to contribute."

Raj Rishi, Chief Marketing & Business Officer at MakeMyTrip, emphasized the importance of influencers in modern marketing. "Influencers play a very, very important role, not just for inspiring consumers, but about telling them how to go about their vacation, also helping us create content." he noted.

The conclave also spotlighted the rising role of regional and niche influencers. Sahil Chopra, Founder & CEO of iCubesWire, discussed the future of the industry: "Influencer marketing has grown immensely, and it's not just about large-scale influencers anymore. Micro and regional influencers are playing an increasingly critical role. The future of the industry lies in authentic, passion-driven storytelling that connects with audiences at a deeper level."

Anaswar Rajagopal, Marketing Director at Colgate-Palmolive, emphasized the significance of knowledge-sharing in this evolving space. "It's a very interesting space that I think is becoming incredibly important for all of us from a working media standpoint. More and more of our budgets are getting allocated towards influencer marketing and hence it's important for all of us to come together and share learnings." he explained.

With influencer marketing continuing to grow - fueled by over Rs 2,200 crores already invested in India - the event underscored the importance of authentic connections between brands and influencers. As Sahil Chopra concluded, "The industry's future is about genuine storytelling, not just large-scale influencers."

The success of iCubesWire's India Influencer Conclave Chapter 2 has set the stage for exciting innovations, positioning it as a key platform in shaping the future of influencer marketing.

