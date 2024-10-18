Partner Content

The conclave is designed to spark critical discussions about the present and future of sports in India.

India's sports industry is at a critical inflection point. With growing interest in sports and a sports economy projected to reach $100 billion by 2027, it's time to take action towards creating a robust ecosystem that supports and promotes Indian sports globally.



The IAMGAME Sports Conclave, a platform designed to unite the brightest minds, athletes, and decision-makers across the sports landscape, taking place on 9th and 10th October at Pullman Aerocity, Delhi, is not just another event. It is a pivotal moment for Indian sports-a meeting ground for collaboration, dialogue, and innovation.

An Agenda Designed To Drive Impact

What truly sets the IAMGAME Conclave apart is its compelling range of topics and the impressive lineup of speakers. One session, "The Rise of She: Unlocking Female Athlete Potential," featuring celebrated athletes like Nikhat Zareen and Aparna Popat, highlights the growing importance of gender inclusivity in sports. The conversation will address the ongoing efforts to break barriers and expand opportunities for women, all while aiming to create a more equitable sporting environment.

The session on Emerging Sports in India will spotlight the rapid rise of sports like Padel and Pickleball, which are often dubbed the "Gen Z cricket" due to their growing popularity among all age group of audiences. These fast-growing sports are challenging traditional norms and gaining traction alongside indigenous games like Kho-Kho, which is experiencing a resurgence, and Volleyball, which has successfully completed two years of its league. The Panel will feature a lineup of speakers, including Pranav Kohli, CEO & Founder of PWR, Aditya Khanna, Director of Padel League India, and Joy Bhattacharya CEO of Prime Volleyball League who will share their insights on how these emerging sports are reshaping India's sports landscape. This panel will serve as a vital platform for exchanging experiences and envisioning strategies to drive the growth of these exciting new fields.

Additionally, the session titled "The Next Big Thing: Scouting Future Legends," with renowned coach Jaspal Rana and Harmanpreet Singh, captain of the Indian field hockey team, will shed light on how India can build a robust system to scout, develop, and nurture young talent.

The panel will emphasize the vital role that sports academies, schools, and institutions play in shaping the next generation of athletes who can compete on the global stage.

Another fascinating discussion, "The Grandeur Game: The Impact of Ceremonial Splendor," led by international expert Christophe Draye, will explore the inspirational power of grand sporting events and ceremonies.

As India continues to host prestigious international sports events, this event will highlight how spectacle and ceremony can elevate the overall experience for both athletes and audiences, further enhancing India's profile on the global sports stage.

A session with Amit Sharma, the director of Maidaan and Co-founder of Chrome Pictures, will discuss the significance of storytelling and biopics on Sports heroes in cinema.

Global Voices And Strategic Vision

The IAMGAME Conclave will also feature a mix of international speakers and Indian sportspeople, offering a global perspective on the future of sports. From sports administrators to business experts, these voices will provide insights into how India can leverage global best practices to propel its sports industry forward. The conclave is more than just panels and speeches-it's a melting pot of ideas, innovation, and opportunities designed to empower the Indian sports ecosystem.

Karan Chettri, founder of IAMGAME, shares: "We are bringing together everyone who has a role to play in the Indian sports ecosystem. From the grassroots level to the highest international platforms, we aim to drive collaboration and create opportunities for growth. IAMGAME is about making those connections, igniting passion, and transforming the landscape of Indian sports."

A Growing Sports Industry - The Time Is Now

India's sports sector is more than just a field of play-it's a booming business, and the IAMGAME Conclave 2024 is poised to unlock its true potential. Whether through sessions on talent scouting or discussions on how sports federations and businesses can collaborate to create world-class athletes, the conclave will foster conversations that spark change.

IAMGAME is more than just an event. It's a movement designed to drive India's sporting journey forward, from grassroots development to success on the global stage. For anyone invested in the future of sports, this is an unmissable opportunity to be part of the action.



