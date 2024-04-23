Partner Content

Tata's new Punch mini-SUV may be just the ticket for those craving a small SUV you can bond with. Don't let its compact size fool you - this energetic machine goes all-in on comfort, tech goodies, and versatility. Engineered specifically for Indian roads, the Punch handles our infamous potholes and monsoons without breaking a sweat. At the same time, it squeezes into improbably tiny parking spots with a cheeky grin. Read on to learn about the features of Tata Punch.

Design and Aesthetics

Despite its small size, Tata has designed the Punch micro-SUV to stand out for its distinctive styling. Upfront, the Punch bears some signature Tata design cues that connect it to its larger siblings like the Harrier and Safari, yet it has a unique charm. The high, flat bonnet, prominent front grille with tri-arrow motifs, and sleek LED daytime running lamps give the Punch an imposing road presence, belying its compact dimensions.

The Punch looks small for an SUV, but don't underestimate this little rider! Its shape is short yet squat—sitting tall and wide as proper SUVs do. The rigid body cladding, raised stance, and big chunky wheels give it a rugged personality beyond its compact size.

Engine Specifications

The Tata Punch comes with an easy-to-drive 1.2-litre petrol engine. This 3-cylinder engine produces 87.8 BHP, which gives the Punch good power for city driving and frequent start-stops in traffic. You'll also be able to keep up on the highway when passing other vehicles.

The engine provides maximum torque or pulling power from low RPMs. It means you get excellent drivability - the Punch feels responsive when you press the accelerator, whether starting from a standstill or already moving. So driving requires less gear changing.

Interior and Features

Step inside the Tata Punch, and you'll find an interior that's as impressive as the exterior. It greets you with a minimalist, fuss-free cabin layout perfect for the city slicker.

What immediately strikes you is how spacious and airy it feels despite the Punch's compact size. Tata has cleverly designed the interiors to allow maximum room. The chunky steering, uncluttered dashboard, and well-shaped seats also give off premium vibes.

Speaking of seats, the Punch offers outstanding comfort for drivers and passengers alike. Up front, the wide seats provide great support with height-adjustable functionality. While at the back, there's ample legroom and headroom to lounge about. So, even tall passengers can stretch out without feeling cramped.

Mileage

Tata's mini SUV returns 20 kilometres on each litre of petrol it sips. Switch to CNG; every kg pumped incredibly delivers 26 kilometres before the next top-up. The Punch proves relatively frugal even in petrol-powered form thanks to its 1.2-litre engine. Real-world mileage should match the claimed 20.09kmpl figure for the manual transmission. Therefore, opting for the convenient AMT automatic brings a slightly reduced but respectable mileage of 18.97kmpl.

Dimensions

The Tata Punch is a small car, just under 4 meters long. At 3827mm bumper to bumper, it's handy for squeezing down tight streets and tucking into tiny parking spots. The Punch may be a small car, but it has a nice broad stance—1742mm wide. It means there's plenty of shoulder room for 3 passengers in the back seat. No one will have to do the middle seat shuffle!

And even though the Punch is short in length, it stands tall at 1615mm high. That generous height creates tons of headroom inside the cabin, so front and rear seat occupants can sit up nicely and straight. No more hunchbacks from stooping in cramped back seats.

Performance

The Tata Punch comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine under the hood. This motor could be more powerful but has enough punch to drive around the city streets. It delivers smooth power without too many vibrations, even when pushing the RPMs. There's decent torque available, nice and early, too. It makes moving the Punch from a standstill easy, which helps overtake slow vehicles.

In terms of transmission, you can opt for either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT automatic. The manual shifts are light and smooth. The clutch pedal doesn't need much effort to press in either, making this an easy car to learn to drive with a stick shift. The AMT auto eliminates the need to shift gears yourself in heavy traffic, reducing fatigue when commuting in bumper-to-bumper jams.

Conclusion

This elegant micro-SUV has enough zip under the hood to handle all your city driving needs. It also has quick, smooth acceleration for those quick highway overtakes and enough grunt to cruise comfortably.

And the magic doesn't stop when you step inside, either. The Punch gives you a surprisingly roomy, comfy cabin packed with features you'd expect in a much pricier ride. Every on-the-go urban warrior could ask for all the connectivity, entertainment, and safety bits.

Disclaimer: The above sponsored content is non-editorial and has been sourced from a third party. NDTV does not guarantee, vouch for or necessarily endorse any of the above content, nor is responsible for it in any manner whatsoever.