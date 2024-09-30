Partner Content

Music transcends boundaries and it has an extraordinary ability to unite different cultures. With this thought in mind, SEHER, an organisation that works towards encouraging people to people contact through cultural diplomacy and making arts and performances accessible to the masses, is gearing up for the third edition of the ASEAN-India Music Festival and the ASEAN-India Artists Camp - unique platforms that witnesses the participation of musicians and painters from all the 10 ASEAN countries and India in heritage monuments and creative landscapes.

Celebrating 10 years of India's Act East Policy, SEHER is hosting the two events as part of the ASEAN Summit initiatives taken by the Ministry of External Affairs as well as the ASEAN Secretariat.

ASEAN-India Music Festival

The third edition of the popular festival is scheduled from November 29 to December 1, 2024, at the iconic Purana Qila in Delhi. This special event will celebrate the long-established ASEAN India Partnership.

This year, the music festival will witness a total of 15 bands from India and all the ASEAN nations enthralling the audience, taking them on a soulful journey, a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Among the 15 music bands set to perform this time, five will be from India and one from each of the 10 ASEAN countries. Altogether, these artists will come together on a single platform to create historic moments in the world of music.

The artists will showcase unique indigenous music belonging to each of the 10 ASEAN countries.

A recap of the second edition of the ASEAN-India Music Festival, held in 2022, brings to the fore beloved memories of electrifying performances by renowned bands and artists from the event, held from November 18-20 that year. Among the performers were Tri Minh's Quartet (Vietnam); Insta muzika (Malaysia); RizerXSuffer (Cambodia); Empty Wallet (Brunei); Lao Traditional Music Troupe (Lao PDR); Makaohang (Thailand); Linying Band (Singapore); Bayang Barrios at Ang Naliyagan (Philippines); Riau Rhythm (Indonesia); and MRTV Modern Music band (Myanmar).

From India, the three-day event was headlined by Papon, Jonita Gandhi, Sukhbir, Faridkot and Amar Jalal

ASEAN-India Artists Camp

For art lovers, this 10-day camp is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the best of the artworks on a single platform. It sees the participation of artists from all ASEAN countries. This year, 10 artists from India and one from each of the 10 ASEAN countries will participate in the camp along with 1 artist from Timor Leste as the Observer State.

All 21 painters will gather on a single platform for the 10-day camp, where they will be tasked with one artwork each on the theme: Echoes of Ramayana - Artistic Journeys across ASEAN and India.

The 10-day camp will come to an end with a special exhibition where all the Heads of Missions of the 10 ASEAN countries will be in attendance. Senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs will also be there.

Last time, the ASEAN-India Artists' Camp 2022 was organised in Rajasthan's Udaipur from October 11-19.

The third edition of the ASEAN-India Artists Camp will be organised in Shillong, Meghalaya, in January 2025.

