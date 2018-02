A major fire broke out at a warehouse in Bhiwandi's Mankoli, Thane.Four godowns have been destroyed in the fire, news agency ANI reported.More than six fire engines are present at the spot to bring the situation under control.Bhiwandi city in the Thane district of Maharashtra has the largest number of Power looms in the country.This is the second such incident reported from Bhiwani within a week. On January 31, as many as 16 scrap godowns were gutted in a fire in the Gayatri Nagar locality in Bhiwandi. A few huts also suffered damages in the mishap.(Further details awaited)