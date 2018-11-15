Drunk Man Throws Infant Daughter In Well After Fight With Brother

Om Prakash Bheel has been absconding since the incident in Maharajpura village Tuesday night, police said.

Others | | Updated: November 15, 2018 15:28 IST
The body of the infant was recovered from the well on Wednesday morning. (Representational image)

Kota: 

A 32-year-old inebriated man in a village in Jhalawar district killed his three-month-old daughter by throwing her in a well following a fight with his brother over a domestic issue, police said on Thursday.

SHO of the Manhorethana police station Pawan Meena said Bheel and his brother Chain Singh were drinking together when a fight erupted over a domestic issue.

In a fit of rage, Bheel went to his hut nearby, picked up his sleeping daughter and threw her into the well, filled with water, about 15 metres away. His wife and other members of the family attempted to stop him but did not manage to do so, the police officer said.

Following a report by his wife, police have lodged a case of murder against Bheel.

Rajasthan

