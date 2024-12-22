Himachal Woman, 20, Dies In Mohali Building Collapse, Several Still Trapped

A multi-agency rescue effort is underway after a building collapsed in Mohali

A 20-year-old woman from Himachal Pradesh has been killed after a four-storey building collapsed in Punjab's Mohali district on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Drishti Verma from Theog, was rescued from the rubble in critical condition and was rushed to Sohana Hospital but died of her injuries, officials said.

At least five people are said to be trapped in the rubble. Teams of the Indian Army and National Disaster Response Team (NDRF) are engaged in the rescue operation.

-Sohana Building Collapse Update-



Rescue Operation Continues;



District Admin Sets Up Control Room +91 172-2219506,

Civil Hospital Mohali, Fortis, Max and Sohana Hospital put on alert pic.twitter.com/UjRsI4G0Zh — DC Mohali (@dcmohali) December 21, 2024

Preliminary information suggests the building, which also had a gym, collapsed due to digging in an adjacent plot.

Police said they have filed a case against the building owners -- Parwinder Singh and Gagandeep Singh - under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with the punishment for culpable homicide that doesn't amount to murder.

Officials said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been monitoring the situation over the phone.

In a post on X, Mr Mann expressed his sorrow at the incident.

"Sad news has been received that a multistorey building near Sohana in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) has collapsed. The entire administration and other rescue teams have been deployed at the spot. I am in constant touch with the administration," he said.

"We pray that there is no loss of life, we will also take action against the culprits. Appeal to the people to cooperate with the administration," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader added.

Officials have also released a helpline number -- 0172-2219506.