Masked Man Holds Child At Gunpoint, Loots Couple In Indore ATM

The incident happened at a Punjab National Bank ATM in Indore over a month ago. The CCTV footage, which has recently surfaced, shows the robber, wearing a red sweater and a cap face covered, inside the ATM where the victim is withdrawing money from the machine while his son is standing next to his wife. #WATCH Masked man looted money from a couple while holding their child at gunpoint at Punjab National Bank ATM in Indore at 8:30 pm on January 24 (CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/I1DoeN3w1Q - ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2018

The victim claimed that he tried his best to engage the robber, but was left with no choice after the robber pointed the gun at his child.



"A masked man came in and aimed a gun at me, demanding money. When I refused, he aimed his gun at my child. I entered incorrect PIN hoping someone would come but it didn't happen. I was left with no choice. I later lodged FIR," the man was quoted by news agency ANI.



Investigations are on, police said.



