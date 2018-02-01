Masked Man Holds Child At Gunpoint, Loots Couple In Indore ATM

The CCTV footage, which has recently surfaced, shows the robber, wearing a red sweater and a cap face covered, inside the ATM where the victim is withdrawing money from the machine while his son is standing next to his wife.

Others | Edited by | Updated: February 01, 2018 07:22 IST
42 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Masked Man Holds Child At Gunpoint, Loots Couple In Indore ATM

The incident happened at a Punjab National Bank ATM in Indore over a month ago.

Indore:  With a gun pointed to his chest, a man was robbed at an ATM in Madhya Pradesh. As the masked man wasn't satisfied after the victim emptied his wallet, he put his gun to the man's son, who had accompanied him to the ATM, and directed him to withdraw cash and hand it over to him.

The incident happened at a Punjab National Bank ATM in Indore over a month ago. The CCTV footage, which has recently surfaced, shows the robber, wearing a red sweater and a cap face covered, inside the ATM where the victim is withdrawing money from the machine while his son is standing next to his wife. 
The victim claimed that he tried his best to engage the robber, but was left with no choice after the robber pointed the gun at his child.

Comments
Close [X]
"A masked man came in and aimed a gun at me, demanding money. When I refused, he aimed his gun at my child. I entered incorrect PIN hoping someone would come but it didn't happen. I was left with no choice. I later lodged FIR," the man was quoted by news agency ANI.

Investigations are on, police said.

Trending

Indore ATM robberyPunjab National Bank

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
LIVE TVBudget 2018ICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018Price ComparisonDealsGDP Growth

................................ Advertisement ................................