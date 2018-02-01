Masked Man Holds Child At Gunpoint, Loots Couple In Indore ATM

The incident happened at a Punjab National Bank ATM in Indore over a month ago. The CCTV footage, which has recently surfaced, shows the robber, wearing a red sweater and a cap face covered, inside the ATM where the victim is withdrawing money from the machine while his son is standing next to his wife.
#WATCH Masked man looted money from a couple while holding their child at gunpoint at Punjab National Bank ATM in Indore at 8:30 pm on January 24 (CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/I1DoeN3w1Q- ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2018
The victim claimed that he tried his best to engage the robber, but was left with no choice after the robber pointed the gun at his child.
Investigations are on, police said.