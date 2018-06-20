Man Arrested For Killing Intelligence Bureau Officer In Rajasthan The accused, Shaharukh, was arrested by the Jhalawar Police from his house yesterday and today he was produced before the court that sent him to police remand for five days, SHO Sanjay Prasad Meena said.

The accussed allegedly dumped the body near Ralayeta railway over-bridge (Representational) Kota: A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer in February after being hired by an ACB constable who was the paramour of the officer's wife, police said today.



The accused, Shaharukh, was arrested by the Jhalawar Police from his house yesterday and today he was produced before the court that sent him to police remand for five days, SHO Sanjay Prasad Meena said.



The body of Chetan Prakesh Galav (32), who was posted in Delhi, was found near Ralayeta railway overbridge on February 14.



Jhalawar Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma said the plan to kill Mr Galav was hatched by ACB constable Praveen Chand Rathore (30), who allegedly had an illicit relationship with the officer's wife, Anita.



The police had initially lodged a case under section 174 of the CrPC but Mr Galav's father filed a petition in the court, which ordered the police to lodge a case of murder.



A case of murder was then filed against unidentified persons at Jhalawar Sadar Police Station and the SP formed a special team to look into the case.



The key accused in the case, Rathore, used to frequently visit Mr Galav's house. The officer and his father objected to his visits but he was not deterred, SHO at Sadar police station Sanjay Prasad Meena said.



The accused then hired Shaharukh, an RTO agent in Jhalawar, to kill the officer for Rs 3 lakh. Shaharukh involved Prince and Farahan in the plot to kill him, the SHO said.



The accused had earlier made four attempts to kill the IB officer in Delhi but they did not succeed.



Finally on February 15, they abducted the officer from Housing Board colony area, where he lived. They took him by van into a forest where they injected Mr Galav with Ketamine and choked him to death. They dumped the body near Ralayeta railway over-bridge, the police officer said.



Efforts were underway to nab the remaining accused, the SHO said, adding that Anita was also under suspicion, the SHO added.



