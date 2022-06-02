Thane Couple Allegedly Kills Daughter, 7, Then Attempts Death By Suicide

The couple decided to die by suicide due to debt burden, the police said

The police said they will arrest the couple once they recover

Thane:

A couple allegedly killed their seven-year-old daughter and tried to die by suicide in Maharashtra's Thane district.

A case has been filed against the couple, identified as Stephen Brako, 37, and his wife Poonam, 30, a police officer said.

The couple decided to die by suicide due to debt burden, the police said. They allegedly gave their daughter a drink laced with poison at a hotel in Thane last week, killing her, the official said.

The couple later consumed poison. While the woman fell unconscious and was later taken to a hospital, her husband escaped from the hotel, the police said.

The police traced the man and took him to a hospital on May 31. He is being treated.

The police said the couple will be arrested once they recover.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

