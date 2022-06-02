Thane Couple Allegedly Kills Daughter, 7, Then Attempts Death By Suicide

A couple allegedly killed their seven-year-old daughter and tried to die by suicide in Maharashtra's Thane district.
A case has been filed against the couple, identified as Stephen Brako, 37, and his wife Poonam, 30, a police officer said.
The couple decided to die by suicide due to debt burden, the police said. They allegedly gave their daughter a drink laced with poison at a hotel in Thane last week, killing her, the official said.
The couple later consumed poison. While the woman fell unconscious and was later taken to a hospital, her husband escaped from the hotel, the police said.
The police traced the man and took him to a hospital on May 31. He is being treated.
The police said the couple will be arrested once they recover.
|Helplines
|Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health
|9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
|TISS iCall
|022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
|(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)