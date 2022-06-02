Thane Couple Allegedly Kills Daughter, 7, Then Attempts Death By Suicide

The police said they will arrest the couple once they recover

A couple allegedly killed their seven-year-old daughter and tried to die by suicide in Maharashtra's Thane district.

A case has been filed against the couple, identified as Stephen Brako, 37, and his wife Poonam, 30, a police officer said.

The couple decided to die by suicide due to debt burden, the police said. They allegedly gave their daughter a drink laced with poison at a hotel in Thane last week, killing her, the official said.

The couple later consumed poison. While the woman fell unconscious and was later taken to a hospital, her husband escaped from the hotel, the police said.

The police traced the man and took him to a hospital on May 31. He is being treated.

The police said the couple will be arrested once they recover.