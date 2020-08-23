Madhya Pradesh Family Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances; Probe On

A family of five was found dead in Madhya Pradesh's Khargapur, 303 km from Bhopal. (Representational)

A family of five, including a four-year-old child, was found dead under suspicious circumstances inside their home in north Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district, the police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and investigation is underway.

The bodies of retired state government employee Dharamdas Soni (62), his wife Poona (55), their son Manohar (27), daughter-in-law Sonam (25) and a four-year-old grandson were found inside their house in Khargapur, about 303 km from Bhopal.

The bodies were discovered by the police, who were alerted by the neighbours after they did not see anyone exit the house today. The main exit of the house was bolted from the inside, the police said.

According to the police, the case seems to that of death by suicide, but injury marks have been found on the bodies of the child and Ms Sonam, and blood on Mr Manohar Soni's vest.

“We have sealed the premises and a forensic sciences team has collected samples for further investigation. We have also formed a panel of five doctors who will do the autopsy. For now, it looks like the family died by suicide,” Superintendent of Police PrashantKhare said.

Sources said that the Soni family had recently sold a piece of land over which there was a disputed within the family.

We are questioning the neighbours, SP Khare said.