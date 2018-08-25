In Bihar, Woman With Disabilities 'Critical' After Alleged Gang Rape

The woman has been referred to a hospital in Bhagalpur district. (Representational)

A 21-year-old woman with disabilities was allegedly gang-raped by two men in Bihar's Purnea district, police said on Friday.

The woman, who was found lying unconscious without clothes in a paddy field in Kasba town of the district on Thursday, is battling for her life in a hospital, according to the police.

Purnea Superintendent of Police Vishal Sharma said a police complaint has been filed and the woman has been admitted in the Sadar Hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

Sadar Hospital Superintendent Dr G.K. Singh, however, said the the woman's condition is critical and she has been referred to a hospital in Bhagalpur district.