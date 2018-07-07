Ambala Man Arrested For Raping 17-Year-Old Daughter

The girl said that whenever she protested, he used to beat her up (Representational)

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping her 17-year-old daughter, police said.

The victim was living with her father in Saha, near Ambala Cantonment they said.

The girl, in her complaint, said that her father repeatedly raped her for the last three years, police said.

She said that on Wednesday he molested and beat her up in an inebriated condition.

The girl said that whenever she protested, he used to beat her up and threatened her with dire consequences.

A case has been registered against man, police said.

